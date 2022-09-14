Editor’s Note: In the recently produced 2022 Best of Avery special publication, several award winners were inadvertently omitted from the final published list of winners. The following is the final list of award winners this year, as well as images from winners that were not included with the original section.
Accountant: Edith Sheppard — H&R Block Newland
Antique Store: Back Alley Pickers
Appliance Repair: Kohler Appliance
Appliance Store: Lowe’s Home Improvement
Art Gallery: Art Cellar Gallery
Assisted Living: Avery County Group Home — Yellow Mountain Enterprises
Attorney: C.L. “Butch” Hughes
ATV Shop: Mountaineer Equipment Co., Inc.
Auto Insurance Company: NC Farm Bureau Insurance
Auto Repair Shop: Flanagan’s Auto Service, Inc.
Auto Salesperson: Chuck Clark — High Country Sales
Auto Supply Store: NAPA Auto Parts — Bailey’s Auto Parts
Bail Bondsman: Frankie Queriapa — We Spring Bail Bonds
Bakery: Fred and Larry’s Coffee
Bank: First Citizens Bank
Banquet Facility: The Barn at Cornerstone
Bar: Bayou Smokehouse & Grill
Barbecue Restaurant: Carolina Barbecue
Barber: Levi Harmon — Levi’s Barber Shop
Bartender: Amy Hernandez — Bayou Smokehouse & Grill
Beauty Salon: Sugarbronze
Bed and Breakfast: Perry House Bed & Breakfast
Beer/Wine Store: Cruz Thru
Biscuit Place: Bojangles
Body Shop: Automagic Paint and Body
Breakfast Restaurant: Bella’s Breakfast and Lunch
Brewery: Kettell Beerworks
Brunch: Kaye’s Kitchen
Buffet: Kaye’s Kitchen
Building Supply Store: New River Building Supply
Cable TV Company: SkyLine/SkyBest
Campground: Mountain River Family Campground
Camping Supply/Military Surplus: Pack Rats
Car Dealer (New): Spruce Pine Chevrolet Buick GMC
Car Dealer (Used): High Country Sales, Service and Rentals
Car Wash: Southern Shine Detailing, LLC
Carpet Cleaner: Highland Pro Clean
Caterer: Maggie James — Stonewalls Restaurant
Chicken Restaurant: What the Cluck?! Food Truck
Chicken Tenders: What the Cluck?! Food Truck
Chinese Restaurant: Cam Ranh Bay
Chiropractor: Dr. Joseph Nitti — Back in Action Chiropractic
Christmas Tree Farm: Charles Pittman Nursery Pineola
Church: Church of Jesus Christ
Church Leader: Joe Ingham — Emmanuel Baptist Church
Church Leader: Randy Singleton — Oak Grove Baptist Church
Civic/Community Organization: Avery County Cloggers
Coach: Chrissy Kasper — Avery County Cloggers
Coffee Roaster: Fred & Larry’s Coffee
Coffee Shop: Fred & Larry’s Coffee
College: Mayland Community College
Contractor: Matt Vincent — VPC Builders
Convenience Store: Spear Country Store
Cosmetologist: Brenna Carpenter — Root Down Hair Studio
Dance Studio: Avery County Cloggers
Day Care Center: Kingdom Kids Childcare
Deli: Dunn’s Deli
Dentist: Dr. William H. Burrow, DDS
Dinner Restaurant: Stonewalls Restaurant
Doughnut Place: Fred & Larry’s Coffee
Drug Store: Premier Pharmacy, Inc.
Dry Cleaner: McKenzie Cleaners, Inc.
Electrician: Joel Stoeltzing — Linville River Electric
Electronics Store: Radio Shack of Newland
EMT: Elmer Jones — Avery County EMS
Exercise Facility: Williams YMCA of Avery County
Eyewear Store: Appalachian Eye Associates
Family Doctor: Dr. David Kimmel — Elk River Medical Associates
Farm Supply Store: Three Nails Hardware
Fast Food Restaurant: Bojangles
Fencing Company: VPC Builders, LLC
Festival: Avery County Heritage Festival
Fine Dining Restaurant: Stonewalls Restaurant
Firefighter: Jeremy Franklin — Linville Volunteer Fire Department
Flooring Store: A Flooring Outlet, Inc.
Florist: Lori Benfield — Mountain Visions Florist
Flower Shop: Callista Flower Co.
Food Service Worker: Ally Sackman — Stonewalls Restaurant
Food Truck: What the Cluck?! Food Truck
Formal Wear: Formalwear Outlet
French Fries: McDonald’s
Funeral Home: Reins Sturdivant Funeral Home
Furniture Store: Jones Carpet & Furniture
Garden Shop: Secret Garden Nursery
General Store: Bayou General Store
Gift Shop: The Dainty Darling Boutique
Gluten-Free Restaurant: BE Scooped
Golf Course: Mountain Glen Golf Club
Grocery Store: Lowes Foods of Banner Elk
Hamburger: Stonewalls
Hardware Store: Three Nails Hardware
Heating and Air Conditioning: Complete Comfort Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc.
Heating Oil Dealer: Forbes Oil Company
Home Builders: VPC Builders, LLC
Home Cooking Restaurant: Kaye’s Kitchen
Home Decor Store: Dewoolfson Down
Home Security Company: Integrated Electrical & Electronic Solutions
Hospice: Anorem Hospice
Hospital: Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital
Hot Dog: Circle K
Hotel/Motel: Cornerstone Cabins of Banner Elk
Ice Cream/Slushie Shop: BE Scooped
Insurance Agency: NC Farm Bureau Insurance
Insurance Agent: Barry Crawford — NC Farm Bureau Insurance
Insurance Agent: Travis Turbyfill — NC Farm Bureau Insurance
Internet Provider: SkyLine SkyBest
Investment Firm: Edward Jones — Financial Advisor Richard Honneycutt
Italian Restaurant: Bella’s Italian Restaurant
Japanese Restaurant: Cam Ranh Bay
Jeweler: Mountain Jewelers
Jewelry Store: Hardin Fine Jewelry
Landscape Company: Sustainable Landscaping of Banner Elk
Law Firm: C.L. Hughes III, Attorney at Law
Lawn and Garden Store: Secret Garden Nursery
Lawnmower Store: Mountaineer Equipment Co., Inc.
Lunch Restaurant: Kaye’s Kitchen
Manufacturer: Dewoolfson Down
Martial Arts Studio: Caliber Martial Arts
Martial Arts Studio: Common Ground Martial Arts Academy
Massage Therapist: Mandy Smith — Mandy’s Healing Touch
Mattress Dealer: Blackberry Creek Mattress & Stressless Store
Medical Doctor: Dr. David Kimmel — Elk River Medical Associates
Medical Practice: Baker Center for Primary Care
Mexican Restaurant: Puerto Nuevo Mexican and Seafood Restaurant
Mobile Phone Company: Carolina West Wireless
Monument Company: Spear Memorials
Mortgage Company: State Employees’ Credit Union
Music Venue: Fred & Larry’s Coffee
Musical Group: Boone & Church
Nail Salon: Hollywood Nails Spa
Night Entertainment: Bayou Smokehouse & Grill
Nonprofit Organization: Yellow Mountain Enterprises
Nurse: Deanna Griffith — Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital
Nurse Practitioner: Donna Tate — Anorem Hospice
Oil Change: Avery Oil Exchange
Optometrist: Dr. Andrew Williams — Vea Eye Health Professionals
Outfitters Store: High Mountain Expeditions
Paint Store: Three Nails Hardware
Painter: Brian Webb — Webb Painting
Parade: Newland Christmas Parade
Paving Company: Appalachian Seal Coating
Pest Control Company: A1 Pest Control
Pet Groomer: Ruth Ann Liberatore — Ruth Ann’s Pet Grooming
Pet Supply Store: My Best Friend’s Barkery
Pharmacist: Shayna V. Cole — Premier Pharmacy
Pharmacy: Premier Pharmacy, Inc.
Physical Therapy: The Rehabilitation Center
Physician: Dr. Thomas Kirkland — Medi Home Hospice
Physician’s Assistant/Nurse Midwife: Heather Jordan — Appalachian Regional Healthcare
Physician’s Assistant: Jocelyn Ortiz — Baker Center for Primary Care
Pickleball Court: Linville Land Harbor
Pizza Restaurant: Bella’s Italian Restaurant
Place to Find a Bargain: Yellow Mountain Treasure Box
Place to Work: Yellow Mountain Enterprises
Plumber: Craig Autry — Plumbfast
Police Officer: Mike Henley — Avery County Sheriff
Politician: Renee Dellinger — Avery Co. Register of Deeds
Power Equipment Shop: Mountaineer Equipment Co., Inc.
Produce Shop: Pixie’s Produce
Propane Company: Blue Ridge Propane, Inc.
Psychiatrist: Dr. Eric Bishop, MD — Appalachian Regional Healthcare System
Psychologist: Eva Trivette Clark — Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital
Public Servant: Kacey Hughes — Frank and Green Valley Fire Departments
Real Estate Agency: Blue Ridge Realty & Investments, LLC
Real Estate Agent: Dottie Moretz — Elevation Realty
Rental Agency: Cornerstone Cabins of Banner Elk
Rental Store: Avery Rent-All
Resort: Sugar Mountain Resort, Inc.
Restaurant Service: Stonewalls
Retirement Community: Sugar Mountain Assisted Living
Salad Bar: Stonewalls
School: Freedom Trail Elementary School
School Principal: Emily Johnson Dellinger — Freedom Trail Elementary School
Seafood Market: Lowes Foods of Banner Elk
Seafood Restaurant: Stonewalls Restaurant
Secondhand Store: Yellow Mountain Treasure Box
Ski Rental: Ski Country Sports
Ski Shop: Ski Country Sports
Ski Slope: Sugar Mountain Resort, inc.
Skill Care Facility: Life Care Center of Banner Elk
Small Engine Repair: Billy Joe McGuire — McGuire Small Engine
Snow Removal Business: Teaberry Construction
Soft Drink: Sips Soda Shop
Spa: The Spa at Eseeola Lodge
Sports Bar: Bayou Smokehouse & Grill
Steakhouse: Stonewalls Restaurant
Surgeon: Dr. Thomas Haizlip — Tate Clinic
Surgeon: Dr. Mark Steele — Charles A. Cannon Jr. Memorial Hospital
Sushi Restaurant: Cam Ranh Bay
Taco Place: Puerto Nuevo Mexican and Seafood Restaurant
Tax Service: Taylor’s Taxes
Teacher: Emily Singleton — Avery County High School
Telephone Service: SkyLine/SkyBest
Tire Store: Avery Tire Pros
Tourist Attraction: Grandfather Mountain
Town: Banner Elk
Town Manager: Rick Owen
Transportation Service: Avery County Transportation
Tree Service: K&C Tree Service Inc.
Trucking and Hauling Service: Pittman Trucking
TV Dealer: Skyline/Skybest
Urgent Care: Ballad Health Medical Associates Urgent Care Banner Elk
Vape Shop: Sugar Vapor Co.
Vegan Restaurant: Cam Rahn Bay
Veterinarian: Dr. Brent Jewell — Avery Animal Hospital
Vietnamese Restaurant: Cam Ranh Bay
Waiter/Waitress: Logan Wolken — Stonewalls
Wedding Photographer: MaKayla Ramsay — McKayla Ramsay Photography
Wedding Venue: The Barn at Cornerstone
Window/Door Store: J.A.C.K.S. Glass, Inc.
Winery: Linville Falls Winery
Wings: Bella’s Italian Restaurant
Women’s Clothing Store: The Dainty Darling Boutique
Yoga Instructor: Jocelyn Yost — Williams YMCA of Avery County
Yoga Instructor: Carol Ann Mitchell — Williams YMCA of Avery County
