NEWLAND — Pageants, talent shows and plenty of music is on the schedule for this year’s Avery A&H Fair.
This year, the pageants will be in-house, meaning that there won’t be a third party coming in to run them, according to Chrissy Kasper, who is in charge of entertainment this year. Girls entering the pageant are judged on personality, poise and natural beauty, she said. The dress code is “Sunday best” to ensure that any girl who wishes to participate isn’t held back by financial restraints.
The categories for the pageant are as follows:
- Wee Miss — birth to 2 years
- Tininess — 3 to 5 years
- Little Miss — 6 to 10 years
- Junior Miss — 11 to 15 years
- Miss — 16 to 21 years
- Mister — birth to 12 years
The pageants have a $40 entry fee and applications can be found at the Avery County Cooperative Extension building. Pre-registration will be September 2 and 3 at the cooperative extension building, should families prefer to do that rather than fill out the form. Kasper said entrants should include interests, clubs and civic organizations they’re a part of, and whatever sponsors they have on the application.
The Avery A&H Fair Queen will receive a $250 scholarship and will be expected to make appearances throughout the year and be the “face of the fair,” Kasper said.
“We’re just wanting a closer sense of community,” she said. “We’re hoping to kind of bridge the gap there, where they can be visible year round.”
This year, there will also be the Miss Confidence pageant, which is for women and girls of all ages with disabilities.
“The hope is to get everyone included and have those girls get out of their shell and really realize that they have potential,” Kasper said. “It may not be, the traditional ‘I fit in this box,’ but they can reign as a sister queen and hopefully gain some confidence through that.”
There will also be a talent show this year. Like the pageants, the talent show will be split up by age.
The categories for the talent show are as follows:
- Ages 5-8
- Ages 9-12
- Ages 13-15
- Ages 16-19
- Ages 20 and up
- Groups
Acts with three or more people in it will be considered a group and they will be judged separately, regardless of age, Kasper said. The entry fee for the talent show is $20.
There will be a car show from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10. The fee to enter a car into the show is a Toys for Tots donation, Kasper said. JB Rader, moonshining legend and Popcorn Sutton’s right hand man, will be at the fair on Saturday for autographs and to take pictures.
In past years, Kasper said, Friday nights at the fair aren’t great for entertainment because of high school football games and other conflicts. So this year, she decided to make Friday night an open mic and dance night.
“Sometimes, we get people that are like, ‘Hey, I would like to sing a few songs, is that okay?’ and it’s really hard to fit them in when we’ve got bands setting up and all that,” she said. “This would be kind of filling that gap. If they want to come up there and sing three Reba McIntyre songs to a track, they’re more than welcome to.”
