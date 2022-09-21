featured 2022 ACHS Homecoming photos By Lily Kincaid Lily Kincaid Author email Sep 21, 2022 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 36 People began setting up chairs and settling into their spots half an hour before the parade began on Friday, Sept. 16. Photo by Lily Kincaid The JROTC led the parade behind cars from the Avery County Sheriff’s Office and the Newland Police Department. Photo by Lily Kincaid Richard Hughes drove a truck from Pittman Trucking to pull the 6th and 7th grade Avery Vikings football team. Photo by Lily Kincaid The ACHS volleyball team rode in a ship-shaped float. Photo by Lily Kincaid The 6th and 7th grade Avery football players in the parade. Photo by Lily Kincaid Linda Webb and her husband Bob Webb in the Homecoming parade. Photo by Lily Kincaid Breanna Pressley, Madison Cummings and Jada McDaniel on the Avery Vikings Middle School Cheer float. Photo by Lily Kincaid Cheerleaders on the Avery Vikings Middle School Cheer float. Photo by Lily Kincaid Cheerleaders on the Avery Parks and Recreation kindergarten to 2nd grade cheer team. Photo by Lily Kincaid Cheerleaders on the Avery Parks and Recreation 3rd-6th grade cheer team. Photo by Lily Kincaid Lilli Forbes, Katelyn Brewer, Leah Potter and Addison Johnson on the ACHS Beta Club float. Photo by Lily Kincaid First Citizens Bank sponsored a float for all the ACHS athletes who weren’t riding on another float. Photo by Lily Kincaid “Future Vikings” from Freedom Trail Elementary School. Photo by Lily Kincaid Blue Ridge Performing Arts Academy’s float in the Homecoming parade. Photo by Lily Kincaid Kella Clark, 2022 Avery A&H Fair Queen, in the ACHS homecoming parade. Photo by Lily Kincaid Carli Zoellner, Anala Culpepper, Chrissy Kasper, Kennedi Callahan and Brynn English of the Avery County Cloggers. Photo by Lily Kincaid Summer Ollis, 2022 Junior Miss Avery A&H Fair, in the parade. Photo by Lily Kincaid Danielle Brown, who won Miss Confidence at the 2022 Avery A&H Fair, rides in the Homecoming parade. Photo by Lily Kincaid Sophomore homecoming court members Anaya Jackson and Landon Harmon. Photo by Lily Kincaid Isabella Macias and Connor Jarrett, sophomore members of the Homecoming court, in the parade. Photo by Lily Kincaid Bob Greer and Asif Shah, junior Homecoming court members, driven by Dallas Pate and Stephanie Pate-Greer. Photo by Lily Kincaid Ellie Hayes and Cole Singleton, junior members of the Homecoming court. Photo by Lily Kincaid Senior Homecoming court members Emree Hoilman and Bryson Whitley. Photo by Lily Kincaid Libby Powell and Gus Carpenter, ACHS seniors and 2022 Homecoming court members. Photo by Lily Kincaid Cassidy Lee and Logan Gilliam, senior members of the Homecoming court. Photo by Lily Kincaid Walker Boone and Destiny Love, last year’s Homecoming king and queen. Photo by Lily Kincaid Sophomores on the 2022 Homecoming court. Pictured from left to right are Connor Jarrett, Isabella Macias, Anaya Jackson and Landon Harmon. Photo courtesy Chantae Hoilman Seniors on the 2022 Homecoming court. Pictured from left to right are Logan Gilliam, Cassidy Lee, Gus Carpenter, Libby Powell, Latrell Baker, Tristen Horney, Bryson Whitley and Emree Hoilman. Photo courtesy Chantae Hoilman Juniors on the Homecoming court. Pictured from left to right are Cade Griffith, Shelby Grindstaff, Asif Shah, Bob Greer, Cole Singleton and Ellie Hayes. Photo by Lily Kincaid Alyssa Selvey and Logan McKinney, freshmen on the Homecoming court. Photo by Lily Kincaid A tractor pulled the Freedom Trail Elementary float in the parade. Photo courtesy Sheri Cornett The ACHS varsity cheerleading team on its float in the 2022 Homecoming parade. Photo courtesy Sheri Cornett The ACHS band followed the JROTC in the parade lineup. Photo courtesy Sheri Cornett The float for North Carolina Rush Mountains soccer team. Photo courtesy Sheri Cornett Cranberry Middle School's volleyball team in the Homecoming parade. Photo courtesy Sheri Cornett Avery's 4th and 5th grade football team in the 2022 ACHS Homecoming Parade. Photo courtesy Sheri Cornett

The following are photos from the 2022 Avery County High School Homecoming parade, which took place on Friday, Sept. 16, in Newland. 