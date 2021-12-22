We are hearing Christmas music often now, whether it is in the stores, from the radio, or from our own lips, as we hum the occasional Christmas carol to ourselves. “May your days be merry and bright” is a snippet from the classic Christmas song “White Christmas,” and included in the movie. My wish for all of the members of our community and our talented Blue Ridge Regional Hospital providers and team members is that they experience a different kind of holiday season this year. As we have all struggled to keep up with the rapidly changing demands that the COVID-19 pandemic presented, we are seeing some light at the end of the tunnel, and enjoying a bit more freedom this year.
This holiday season, I celebrate our incredible staff who delivered care tirelessly and with open hearts these past two years, as well as our special community who stepped up to support one another in many ways. It has been both touching and humbling to witness how our neighbors have cared for each other and supported BRRH’s healthcare heroes.
Without the excellent staff that keeps BRRH going strong, we could not even begin to serve our patients. Beyond a shadow of a doubt, our team members are our strength. Their caring and compassionate hearts and perseverance are gifts that are bringing us through the pandemic, landing us in a much better place in 2021. They were nimble in times of rapid change, always open to acclimating and learning new protocols as what we learned about the pandemic evolved, and never lost the compassion that defines the type of care that comforts and heals.
Everyone at the hospital has participated in some much-deserved celebratory activities this month, including a Christmas tree lighting outside with special ornaments, wearing festive attire, participating in the Angel Tree project, which provides gifts for children in our community, and delivering gift baskets to residents. Leaders are delivering hot cocoa, cider, and cookies to the staff and serving a holiday meal, which is getting everyone into the holiday spirit. Donations were also made to Neighbors Feeding Neighbors for Christmas food boxes.
We are so lucky to have the vaccine available to us, as well as advanced treatments we can offer those diagnosed with COVID-19, like monoclonal antibody treatment. These are life-giving gifts that we are now able to offer to our community. The widespread availability of the vaccine, and continuing to practice the three Ws (washing hands frequently, waiting six feet apart, and wearing our masks) are allowing us to feel less isolated and have more time together this year.
Finally, BRRH is fortunate to be reaping the benefits of a generous, nearly $8 million infusion of capital from HCA Healthcare for important infrastructure projects, including a fire sprinkler system replacement, boiler upgrade and HVAC improvements in our kitchen.
We acquired endoscopes and a new X-ray room at Blue Ridge Regional Medical Center (Yancey Clinic). We have been awarded capital funds for an echocardiogram machine, pulmonary function test equipment, a state-of-the-art MRI unit and to renovate our MRI suite.
We are pleased to have received a new Emergency Room overhead paging system, a breath alcohol analyzer, and new cystoscopes (bladder examination tools), among other improvements. Also, we were fortunate to receive $75,000 for nursing capital, which was allocated to help support our nursing team. This included stretchers, wheelchairs, mattresses, cardiac telemetry devices, and exercise bicycles for cardiac rehab. These significant investments mean that our patients will experience even better, more comfortable care, which is always our top priority.
Our hospital and region unquestionably shine brightly because of the passion and dedication of our caregivers and the support of our community. We are blessed to live in these beautiful mountains in Western North Carolina, with our special, caring neighbors. Here’s to a warm and wonderful Christmas season, and the BRRH family wishes you and all of your loved ones health and happiness in 2022!
Tonia W. Hale, DNP, MAOM, BSN, RN, is Chief Executive Officer and Chief Nursing Officer of Blue Ridge Regional Hospital in Spruce Pine. Hale is a proven leader with more than 32 years of progressive healthcare experience. A native of East Tennessee, she holds an associate’s degree in nursing from Walters State Community College, a baccalaureate degree in nursing from the University of Tennessee, a master’s degree in organizational management from Tusculum University, and a doctor of nursing practice degree in executive leadership from East Tennessee State University. Ms. Hale is currently a resident of Burnsville.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.