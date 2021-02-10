How many things were postponed, canceled, or completely changed in 2020? Too many to count is the answer to that question.
Now, think about the things that haven’t changed in your life or the life of your young child. If your child is enrolled in Imagination Library, the FREE book gifting program for children ages birth to 5 years old, the monthly arrival of a book in the mailbox is one thing the kiddos and parents could count on. The Dollywood Foundation and Imagination Library are the little engines that did during 2020, and no mailings of books were missed because of the pandemic.
The Blue Ridge Partnership for Children is excited to announce that in December 2020, we marked 200,000 Imagination Library books distributed in our three-county region! Magnolia Burleson of Yancey County is the young lady who received that milestone book. She didn’t get just any Imagination Library book for 4 year-olds, she received a copy of “Coat of Many Colors” written by Dolly Parton.
When asked what receiving the 200,000th Imagination Library book has meant to Magnolia, her mom, Brandi Burleson, said, “I don’t think she really understood what that meant until we had her celebration at Riverside Park and she saw the announcement on Good Night with the Blue Ridge Partnership for Children. Now she talks about being the book winner and knows that’s a special thing.”
Brandi also said, “She loves getting the books out of the mailbox and is always excited to “read” them. All of her “grands” do story time when she stays with them and Imagination Library has made Magnolia really excited to go to school.” Magnolia’s little brother Memphis also receives Imagination Library books and he loves them, too.
The Blue Ridge Partnership for Children is so appreciative of everyone who makes this program work to get high quality, age-appropriate books into the hands of our youngest residents to help build a strong foundation for lifelong learning. We could not have reached this milestone without all those who support Imagination Library in so many ways. Whether that support is financial, time spent planning and working at fundraising events like our AMY Wee Trade Consignment Sales, or the families who enroll their children in the program and read to their kids more than they might have without it, we say Thank You!
If your child is 0-5 years old and doesn’t get Imagination Library books, visit our website by clicking to BlueRidgeChildren.org to enroll them or call us at (828) 682-0047 or (828) 733-2899.
Who will receive the 300,000th Imagination Library book, and when will we reach that milestone?
