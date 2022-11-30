BEECH MOUNTAIN — Christmas spirit was in the air at the Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation during its annual Holiday Market on Saturday, Nov. 26.
2022 marked the 17th year of the Holiday Market. Thirty-eight vendors set up shop in Buckeye Recreation Center to sell a variety of arts and crafts perfect for gifts, said Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation Programs Coordinator Matt Robinson. Shoppers had a lot to choose from, with vendors selling wreaths, woodcrafts, crocheted hats and scarves, soaps and more.
“We hold the Holiday Market the Saturday after Thanksgiving every year,” said Kate Prisco, Assistant Recreation Director and organizer of the event. “The vendors are incredible and our shoppers walk out with a large portion of their holiday shopping done without having to fight the crowded stores.”
In total, around 450 people attended the event, said Sandy Carr.
“Overall, it went really well,” Robinson said. “We had a great turnout.”
In addition to the market, there was also the Parade of Wreaths, in which different businesses and entities in the Beech Mountain community decorate wreaths and they are raffled off. Each wreath has at least a $50 value, with various gift cards and items included, Robinson said. The tickets for the Parade of Wreaths were $1 each, and the proceeds go back to the Beech Mountain Parks and Recreation Department, he said.
Children also had the opportunity to make their own Christmas ornaments with Mary Merritt, who was dressed as Mrs. Claus.
The Beech Mountain community will hold its third annual Christmas parade at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22. The theme is “A Very Beary Christmas” and will start at Beech Mountain Ski Resort and end just past town hall. After the parade, there will be hot chocolate and cookies with Santa’s elves and holiday-themed arts and crafts at town hall. The event is free, and families will be able to pose for a photo and give Santa their letters in person. If it snows, the parade will be canceled, but Santa’s Workshop at town hall will still take place, starting at 5 p.m.
Families, local businesses, schools, youth groups and nonprofits are invited to enter a float or watch the parade go by from the many easily accessible viewing spots along the parkway. It is free to participate in the parade, and floats can be as simple as a decorated car to a fully decorated trailer. All floats and vehicles must be lined up by 3:30 p.m. at Fire Station 1. Anyone interested in being a part of the Christmas Parade can call (828) 387-3003 or email kprisco@townofbeechmountain.com to get an application.
Sandy Carr contributed to this report.
