HIGH COUNTRY — 10 High Country Lanes in Boone, the region's local bowling alley, celebrated its new logo chosen through a community competition with a party on April 6.
Patrick Zimmer owned 10 High Country Lanes in Boone and 10 Park Lanes in Charlotte and used the same logo for both businesses to create a sense of familiarity for patrons. Zimmer and his business partners decided to sell 10 Park Lanes and the new owners wanted to keep the logo to maintain their established brand.
Originally, Zimmer planned to hire a professional graphic designer to create a new logo for 10 High Country Lanes, but his wife suggested a contest for community members to design and vote on logos.
“She said ‘It’d be really neat if you did a contest, something to bring this community together and get excited about something after the last couple of years,’” said 10 High Country Lanes manager Amanda Coffey. “And we were just blown away at the response we got from the community.”
Coffey and Zimmer created a flier advertising the contest that was sent out to the community and the graphic design program at Appalachian State University, which is where the majority of submissions came from. Logos were then posted online and hung up in the bowling alley for community members to vote digitally and in-person. The organization then looked at the top designs and chose their favorite to be the new logo of 10 High Country Lanes.
Ariel Flores of South Carolina, who was informed of the contest by a member of the App State Graphic Design Department, was chosen as the winner and will receive either $350 or a year of free bowling and rental shoes.
To celebrate the communities participation of 79 registrations, 54 designs and more than 700 votes, 10 High Country Lanes hosted a party with free bowling, rental shoes and refreshments on April 6.
“We had no idea what to expect and I would say it was an amazing success,” said Zimmer. “The community really stepped up... We’re absolutely delighted. We had some amazing logos that were submitted and we think we’ve picked a great logo for our business. We’re excited to continue to be a part of the community and roll out a new logo and brand.”
