AVERY COUNTY — The amount of trash on the side of the roads throughout the county and state has captured the community’s attention, and in order to maintain the pristine nature of one of the most beautiful regions in the country, local groups are coming together to clean Avery County.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, March 20, Jesse Pope, Executive Director of the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, will be hosting the “Avery County Clean Sweep,” a community-wide trash collection effort meant to clear the debris that has been piling up on the roadsides throughout the county.
“Right now what we’re working on is looking at the county in segments. Then we’ll be looking for anchor organizations or volunteer groups that will basically adopt a segment, and they will help coordinate in that area. For example, Newland may be one area, and we may have one or two organizations there,” Pope said.
In order to coordinate the event, Pope is looking at 15 to 16 segments within the county to clean and hopes to have 15 to 16 organizations play a key role in coordinating the efforts of volunteers to sweep through the sides of the approximately 500 miles of roadway in the county. According to Pope and advocates of the beautification, it will take a community-wide effort to complete the project and help remove the trash items found in various shapes and sizes. Interested parties can contact Jesse Pope to register for the event by emailing jesse@grandfather.com.
“The goal is to get as much of the county covered as we can. We’re trying to work with people in their communities, so if you’re with a church, a civic group or a business that just happens to work or play in one of those areas, they could take a special interest in their area,” Pope said. “It comes down a community effort right now, because we don’t have a mechanism to address the trash situation at the moment.”
The Avery County Sheriff’s Office will also be crucial in the community’s effort to clean the roadways. Chief Deputy Lee Buchanan has been coordinating plans with Pope to help assist volunteers once they set out by the roadways on March 20.
“We’re going to have trash bags, trash pickup tools, signs, all kinds of stuff to give volunteers and assign them a road that they want. The command post, me and Paul (Buchanan) and some of the people that do search and rescue, are going to try get all the roads that we can in Avery County. I mean, they’re nasty. You can’t pull out of a driveway or a business without seeing trash,” Buchanan said.
Buchanan hopes that civic groups, churches and others will come out to volunteer and help clean the county. Even if 100 miles out of the 500 are cleaned, proponents believe that it will be a significant improvement. The event will also give the people who have noticed the trash and have voiced concerns (of which Buchanan admits he’s part of that contingent) the chance to come out and help improve upon the situation.
“The truth is, it’s our community. It’s not the state’s. It’s ours, and we’ve got to take care of our own,” Buchanan said.
Another local leader who stressed the need for the county to step in to the mitigate the trash situation is County Manager Phillip Barrier. Barrier, who plenty of people around the community have caught on the side of the roads picking up trash himself, says that the accumulation of roadway garbage has become a regular occurrence around this time of the year.
“What happens is the trash lays there all winter, and when there is a break from the snow, you then notice how bad it is,” Barrier said.
Furthermore, Barrier explains that part of the reason for the trash accumulation is due to the changes at the state level in regard to how the sides of the roadways are maintained. Two years ago, the state switched over from using prison labor and now hires a contractor to clean the roadways. This company is scheduled to conduct litter sweeps four times from June to July, but Barrier says that the county has not been given the dates for when the sweeps are scheduled to occur.
In recent years, legislative stalemates over the state budget have only complicated the matter. Nevertheless, District 11’s DOT office is only responsible for cleaning US 321, US 221, Highways 19E, 184, 105, 194 and 181, leaving the side roads across the county up to the local community to maintain.
“It wasn’t DOT that switched, it was our senators and house of representatives who thought it would be cheaper to contract it out. Three years ago, they took it away from the Department of Corrections, and they put a bid out. Then the people who put in bids from all over the state started realizing, ‘Wow, this is a lot worse than I thought it was going to be. I bid too low.’ One company even went bankrupt. Now there’s hardly anyone to bid on it and do it. Last year, they blamed it on Covid and budget restraints, so we only got picked up one time last year,” Barrier explained.
Even though decisions at the state level appear have made matters worse, the fundamental issue that remains is people’s choices to decide to throw their trash on the side of the roads or those who neglect to properly secure their trash, which gets picked up and strewn about by the wind.
Fortunately, local community organizations have increasingly began to take action and do something about the problem. Western Youth Network and Mountain Alliance have even gone about joining the state’s Adopt-a-Highway program, which provides a great opportunity for any organization to serve and give back to the community. A couple of weeks ago, the two organizations teamed up to clean Dobbins Road in Banner Elk.
“I bet we picked up at least 50 tiny airplane liquor bottles, and we only did half of the part we were supposed to because it was so rainy and muddy. We could have stayed there all day, because we got up a lot of trash. So we’re going to go back and do it again, because we’re supposed to do it four times a year through our DOT contract,” Sabena Maiden, WYN Avery Mentoring Program Coordinator, said.
While the litter problem is admittedly a statewide issue, it affects western North Carolina in particular, since the area of the state is known throughout the country as a destination spot for its natural beauty. That is why Pope, who oversees the stewardship of the state’s most visited natural attraction, wants others around the area to take up that same mantle of conservation for their own areas in which they live.
“The number one (priority) at Grandfather Mountain is to pick up trash. We try really hard to keep our park as pristine as we can. There’s a psychology behind that too. When the roads are clean, it is not as likely to see someone pitch trash on the side of the road. Trash begets more trash, so having the roadsides appear as though it’s okay to pitch something out the window just encourages more people to throw it out there,” Pope said. “I think there’s also a sense of pride in our community. Avery County has some of the best scenery in the entire state and (that) gets diminished when you see the level of trash on the roadsides right now.”
For organizations, groups and individuals who would like to participate in the countywide trash pickup day on Saturday, March 20, can email Jesse Pope at jesse@grandfather.com to coordinate which area of the county they would like to clean. Additionally, these same organizations and groups can sign up with the state’s Adopt-A-Highway program by clicking to ncdot.gov to sign up and help keep the roadways clean year round.
