CROSSNORE — Rescheduled after the loss of their son last month, a fundraiser dinner was hosted at Crossnore Volunteer Fire Department on Nov. 9 to support the Carpenter family.
Tucker Carpenter passed away at one year old last month and the family incurred hefty medical expenses for his care. The fundraiser was a collaboration between local fire departments and wildlife clubs.
The fundraiser consisted of dinner and raffles for a wide range of donated items, including some high-dollar hunting equipment.
Crossnore Fire Chief Josh Henson said there were more than 40 raffle items, including a $900 dog tracking system donated by a business in Newport, Tenn.
Cody Carpenter, Tucker’s father, has been a volunteer in county fire departments and works for Avery County Sheriff’s Office.
“Tomorrow it may be me, it may be me. I may be the one who has lost my world, that’s lost my child,” Henson said. “Money is money. Money comes and goes.”
Henson said humans will never be any better than helping others before they help themselves, noting one person who came to the fundraiser gave $100 and only ate a hot dog and a drink.
“It’s not about the cost of the food, it’s what the cause is,” Henson said.
Stella Vance, who helped organize the event, said everyone is friends with the family and the goal was just to help them.
