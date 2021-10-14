NEWLAND — Two students addressed the Avery County Board of Education at its regular October meeting to discuss funding for the county’s band program and left the meeting with a boot filled with $1,000 contributed by community members in support of the band.
While many Avery County Board of Education meetings this year have had public comment sections focused on mask policies, Baker Ledford (front ensemble) and Libby Powell (flute), two members of the Vikings Band, were the only two at the meeting discussing a topic other than masks.
Ledford is a routine attendee of county board of education meetings and has consistently spoken to the board in support of the band program. He said that to his knowledge, after reviewing the high school’s budget, the band is receiving no county funding.
“It's all been relying on our own personal fundraisers that we have to set up ourselves. And even with that, it's barely enough to scrape by with the stuff that we have because right now we have equipment that's falling apart that we have to repair with duct tape in order to make sure that we can still use it,” Ledford said.
He also thanked the board for re-posting the job application for an additional band director online, which the county had taken down to re-work after receiving few to no responses.
“I believe our band is full of the most intelligent, talented and driven students at the high school,” Powell said through some tears. “We’ve been working with old and broken music stands, equipment and uniforms... they’re so moldy they have stink bugs in them, it’s disgusting.”
Powell said she hates that younger students are going through this, and with half of the band graduating this year she wants to improve conditions so more students are excited to join.
Powell thanked the moms and other parents who cook the band’s meals, drive their buses and help run fundraisers. She also thanked Kathryn Ezelle, the band director covering the entire county, for “doing the job of two people.”
The two students stirred an emotional response from the meeting's attendees, and one parent took off her boot and passed it around the room to collect donations for the band.
At the end of the meeting the money came to a whopping $1,000 donated by the community to the band program to go toward their general funds for equipment, uniforms, repairs and more.
The board said it will look into what immediate funding is available and explore options for budgeting money for the band, and invited Ledford and Powell to join the board at its next meeting to discuss its findings and continue the conversation.
Marisa Mecke is a Report for America corps member for Mountain Times Publications. Report for America is a national nonprofit service program which places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.
