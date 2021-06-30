HIGH COUNTRY — With soaring real estate values, record-low interest rates, and sharp increases in rental dues, the housing shortage continues to surge throughout our mountain communities. Individuals with low- to moderate-income are finding it impossible to locate affordable housing, weather for purchase of for rent. The lower a family’s income, the more difficult the search for quality housing becomes.
To increase rental opportunities for low-income families, the Community Housing Coalition is partnering with Northwestern Regional Housing Authority (NRHA) in hopes to reach unidentified landlords and share with them the benefits of renting property to Housing Choice Voucher tenants.
Because of its multi-county service jurisdiction, NRHA currently administers the seventh largest HUD Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program (HCV) in the State of North Carolina. Every month, NRHA pays part or all of the rent for more than 2,000 households directly to more than 700 participating private landlords; but tight rental markets across the mountain counties make it necessary for NRHA to recruit additional rental landlords.
At 9:30 a.m. on July 27, NRHA will hold a landlord event at the WAMY office in Spruce Pine. This event will be facilitated by Ned Fowler, Executive Director of NRHA. There will be a presentation for landlords, informational material, and an opportunity to ask questions about becoming an HCV landlord. The Housing Coalition is offering free nationwide tenant background checks for new landlords who participate in the HCV program. There is no obligation from those who attend this session, and refreshments will be provided.
The Housing Choice Voucher subsidy program is the largest housing support system to low-income families, nationwide. “There are many benefits to becoming an HCV landlord and I think that many local landlords are unaware of the advantages to this program, such as federally backed and on-time monthly rental payments, a continual stream of available renters, and short unit turn-over time when there is a vacancy. While renters in the private market will likely rent a property as a temporary option, HCV tenants are more likely to rent long-term and are very motivated to remain in a good rental unit for as long as they can. Additionally, if an HCV tenant has an interruption in income, such as through loss of a job, the landlord does not lose money because HUD continues to back that tenant. We are excited to partner with NRHA and hope that offering free national tenant background checks creates something positive for new HCV landlords,” April Beck, Community Housing Coordinator for the AMY Housing Coalition, said.
“Northwestern Regional Housing Authority, considers its participating landlords to be valued partners in its mission to make decent housing more available and more affordable to our less fortunate neighbors,” Ned Fowler, Executive Director of NRHW, said. “Qualified HCV households are most often single parents with young dependent children or families which include seniors and/or persons with disability on fixed income. Landlords can rely on NRHA to pay reasonable and timely government portion of rents on behalf of eligible households.” Leases and contracts are for twelve (12) months and are renewable.
If you have modest but decent rental units which you might consider for HCV participation, we would welcome the opportunity to discuss these matters with you in detail. The event will take place at 496-A Balsam Avenue, Spruce Pine, 28777. Beck can be reached directly for questions at (828) 406-4705.
