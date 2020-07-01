The board of advisors of the Avery Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits serving needs in the local community.
Funds are available for nonprofit organizations serving needs in Avery County and will be awarded from its community grantmaking fund. Grants typically range from $500 to $1,000. Total grantmaking will not exceed $3,500. Applications are available online beginning June 26. Click to nccommunityfoundation.org for information about applying. The deadline for applications is noon July 28.
Grants are not available for regranting purposes, capital campaigns, capital improvements, out-of-state travel or for individuals. Funds are awarded by the board of advisors of the Avery Community Foundation, an affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation.
“This is a wonderful opportunity for our nonprofits to expand their impact in our local community,” said Jamey Thompson, ACF board president. “We are excited to partner with our local nonprofit community to continue supporting Avery County.”
For further information, contact NCCF Program Officer Tyran Hill at thill@nccommunityfoundation.org or (828) 772-1886 or visit the NCCF website by clicking to nccommunityfoundation.org.
About the Avery Community Foundation
The Avery Community Foundation is a growing family of philanthropic funds, source of grants for local causes, partners for donors and affiliate of the North Carolina Community Foundation. The ACF was founded in 1997 and is led by a local volunteer advisory board that helps build community assets through the creation of permanent endowments, makes grants and leverages leadership—all for the benefit of Avery County.
The ACF board advises the Avery Community Fund, the unrestricted community grantmaking fund, to support local needs. The competitive grants program is held annually. Advisory board members live and work in Avery County, positioning them to strategically leverage resources, meet local needs and access opportunities. In addition to Thompson, board members include: Justin Ray (secretary), Ellis Ayers, Gwen Clark, Richard Honeycutt, Priscilla Ann Johns, Michelle Scott, John Thompson and Brian Whitfield.
ACF, through the NCCF, makes it easy to become a philanthropist, whatever your means or charitable goals. You can open an endowment for your favorite cause at any time – or contribute to an existing fund in any amount. Tax-deductible contributions, made payable to the Avery Community Foundation, can be mailed to the North Carolina Community Foundation, 3737 Glenwood Ave. Suite 460, Raleigh, NC 27612. Contributions can also be made online at nccommunityfoundation.org.
About the North Carolina Community Foundation
NCCF is the single statewide community foundation serving North Carolina and has administered more than $161 million in grants since its inception in 1988. With more than $284 million in assets, NCCF sustains more than 1,300 endowments established to provide long-term support of a broad range of community needs, nonprofit organizations, institutions and scholarships. The NCCF partners with a network of affiliate foundations to provide local resource allocation and community assistance across the state. An important component of NCCF’s mission is to ensure that rural philanthropy has a voice at local, regional and national levels. For more information, click to www.nccommunityfoundation.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.