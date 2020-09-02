NEWLAND — Avery County residents have be showing off their green thumb at the community garden outside of the Avery County Agricultural Extension at Heritage Park. The plethora of garden beds are open to community members to produce their favorite fruits and vegetables, and the program’s popularity only continues to grow.
According to Agricultural Extension Agent Bill Hoffman, the the community garden program has been going on for years. The gardens’ beds were originally located on the property where the county pool is today.
“The main idea of the community gardens was to try to get single-parent families growing some of their own food. It started off that way, and now senior citizens are primarily our community garden people here who have been growing food themselves,” Hoffman said.
Hoffman has also been teaching agricultural classes to both the community gardeners and local do-it-yourselfers who have a passion for growing their own healthy, organic produce. Hoffman has been teaching Integrated Pest Management (IPM) to his growers, helping them train their eye to scout for pests and how to assist their friendly pollinators like bees, ants and other insects.
“We don’t direct everybody, but when I talk to people, I throw out a couple of organic products (pesticides) and try to get them to use those products first. If those are not really controlling it, then I (recommend) that they bump up to fungicides, insecticides that are not so toxic,” Hoffman added.
An eclectic mix of fine produce has been sprouting up out of the gardens through the summer, including squash, cucumbers, melons, zucchini, dill, tomatoes, red onions, strawberries, pole beans, bush beans, wild cherries, cherry tomatoes, spaghetti squash, romaine lettuce, jalapeno peppers, asparagus and many other varieties of common crops.
“Everybody’s mixing in,” Hoffman said. “We provide a lot of seed for free. We provide starter plants that the school grows for us. Gretchen Blackburn in the greenhouse over at the high school grows a lot of our plants.”
The extension office began recruiting locals for its community garden program by reaching out to some of the people coming into the local food pantries and offering them assistance and education in growing their own food. The program’s popularity grew quickly despite people hearing about it mainly through word-of-mouth. Additionally, there is so much interest in the community garden today that the demand exceeds the amount of beds that are available.
It is easy to see why the program is so popular. Each bed is filled with full, healthy produce, and the gardens will continue to produce throughout the year. As summer winds down and the cool autumn weather makes its way to the mountains, Hoffman said that broccoli, lettuces, garlic and spinach will be coming in the fall (these plants can actually be grown year round by keeping a screen over the garden to keep it cool.)
“You’ll start planting your fall crops late September. You put in your pumpkins in the summer, but what you transition to is spinach in September, plant garlic in October and you will over winter those. Come April next year, you’ll have your first spinach crop. That’s something that over winters, so some people will garden these,” Hoffman said.
To learn more about the Avery County Agricultural Extension Office’s offerings, click to avery.ces.ncsu.edu.
