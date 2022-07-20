Avery County 15-year employees

The Avery County Board of Commissioners recognized nine employees that have been with the county for 15 years during its up front session. From left to right, front to back are Karen Laws, Shelia Ollis, Shannon Singleton, Martha Hicks, Jeanette Hughes, Mike Henley, who accepted awards on behalf of two officers who could not be in attendance, Carolyn Kirkup and Jeff Byrd. Not pictured are Joseph Owens, Timothy Austin and Frank Catalano.

 Photo by Lily Kincaid

