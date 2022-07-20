NEWLAND — Avery County Board of Commissioners met on July 18 to recognize long-time employees, discuss budget amendments and take care of other upcoming business.
County Manager Phillip Barrier recognized nine county employees who have been working for the county for 15 years, from the communications department, the senior center, board of elections, sheriff’s office, department of social services and the building and grounds department.
“It’s an honor as the manager and an honor as just a citizen of Avery County to honor these fellow employees of Avery County that are true servants,” Barrier said. “I just thank these people for all they do for the citizens of Avery County.”
The sheriff’s office requested an amendment to its budget to add three more resource officers to the school system, finance officer Caleb Hogan said. This would put a dedicated SRO on every campus. The funding covers the officers’ pay, benefits, equipment and vehicles, as well as other miscellaneous expenses, such as phones and uniforms. The vehicles were already planned to be purchased during the budgeting process using fund balance, Hogan said. The board stated that the Avery County Board of Education had agreed to pay for one of the SROs, including everything except the vehicle. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the amendment.
The board designated interim sheriff Mike Henley as the individual who would determine whether or not a dog is dangerous, a responsibility that the sheriff has typically taken on in the past. Henley agreed to the designation which the board approved.
Joe Miller presented the board with a resolution to endorse Senate Bill 233, which would align fox trapping regulations in the county with those of coyote trapping. Miller explained that more than 30 counties have shown support of the bill and had their regulations changed. Each landowner would be allowed to determine whether or not to trap on their property, and no one would be allowed to trap on land they do not own without permission from the owner. Miller demonstrated that the traps are designed to keep the animal there until the trapper checks it, and they do not close hard enough to break bones, as he demonstrated by closing the trap on his finger. Without this bill, Miller said, citizens are limited when they have a “fox problem” on their property. Overpopulation of foxes is forcing them out of the woods and into neighborhoods because they lack a sustainable food source and space, he said. Following the presentation, the commission passed the resolution.
The board held a public hearing with Michelle Ball to discuss the closeout of the 2018 CDBG Neighborhood Revitalization Program, in which Avery County was awarded $610,000 in 2018 to provide housing assistance to very low- and low-income residents. Through the project, four homes were reconstructed and eight received emergency repair assistance.
Due to COVID-19, rising costs of labor and materials, supply chain issues and unforeseen repairs, the cost of the four replacements was much more than what was estimated, and due to the pandemic, the project took about a year longer than intended. Just greater than $19,000 is left over from the project, which will go back toward other CDBG-funded programs.
Philip Adams with Avery County Senior Services presented the board with the Home and Community Care Block Grant, which is its biggest funding source outside of the county, he said. The funding goes toward In-Home Aide Levels I and II, which includes home management and personal care. Some of the funding also is dedicated to home-delivered meal services, senior transportation services and general operations at the center. Board Chair Martha Hicks agreed to sign the contract for the grant.
The Avery County Board of Commissioners will hold its next meeting at 3:30 p.m. on August 1.
