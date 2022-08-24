NEWLAND — Avery County Board of Commissioners met on Monday, Aug. 22, for a special meeting, which recessed until Tuesday, Aug. 23, to finish discussing the subdivision ordinance.
The commissioners discussed the county’s subdivision ordinance, going through it page-by-page to ensure that everyone understood it and had no problems with the wording or had any changes to suggest. The board did not vote on anything, as the planning board first has to review the ordinance and make recommendations that it sees fit. Following recommendations, a public hearing will take place, as the amendment cannot be adopted before a public hearing is held. After hearing the recommendations from the planning board and the public hearing, the board can then make a decision and vote on the matter.
The meeting recessed to the next day, at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, was scheduled to complete the board’s assessment of the ordinance.
The Bristol, Tenn., landfill, which the county was using for solid waste disposal, closed and the commissioners requested a proposal for new bids on a facility to use. The bids, which they opened on Thursday, Aug. 18, were from Foothills Environmental in Lenoir and Ecosafe in Blountville, Tenn. Both landfills are about the same distance away from the county, said Eric Foster, county solid waste director. After some discussion, the board decided that Ecosafe would be the best option, as the trip would be much shorter than the three-hour one-way trip to Foothills.
The commissioners also voted to apply for the Community Development Block Grant. It plans to ask for $950,000, which would be used toward reentry housing in the county. County Manager Phillip Barrier said they have a limited window of time to apply for the grant, so they have to now “move forward, roll up their sleeves and define exactly what it’ll look like.”
The board discussed a letter of intent for Charters of Freedom, which it ended up tabling. Barrier stated that they do not have enough details about what the agreement would look like, and the board agreed. Foundation Forward creates Charters of Freedom settings consisting of the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights in partnering communities. It is still unclear how much the county would be in charge of paying, and how much work the county would need to do to the site before the setting could be placed, so the board tabled the matter until it can get more information from Charters of Freedom representative Dr. David Streater about the partnership.
A budget amendment was made for the sheriff’s office. The office received a $21,000 Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force grant, which needs to be reflected in the budget.
The Avery County Board of Commissioners’ next regular meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6.
