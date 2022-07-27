NEWLAND — Avery County Commissioners held a workshop on July 20 to discuss the status of broadband access, possible changes to the state foster care system, the American Rescue Plan funds and other current projects.
The majority of discussion revolved around progress toward better broadband access for the county. The county appointed Skyline/SkyBest to install the broadband infrastructure, and last week three more homes gained internet access with their help, said commission chair Martha Hicks.
“We’ve been talking about it for years, and we just get a little bit done at a time,” she said.
Avery County was also one of 12 North Carolina counties to receive the Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grant, which provides funds to improve or expand broadband infrastructure. As a participating provider of the national Affordable Connectivity Program, Spectrum Southeast was awarded the funds on the county’s behalf, and the commissioners have pledged $250,000 of the American Rescue Plan funds toward broadband access, said county manager Phillip Barrier.
Additional information on the GREAT Grant can be found in a separate article in this edition in print and online.
Part of the commissioners’ workshop was dedicated to discussing the Children and Families Specialty Plan, which is a proposed statewide remodeling of the foster care system. A representative from Vaya Health, Western North Carolina’s local management entity/managed care organization, attended the meeting to explain to the commissioners how this change would affect Avery County. When a representative from Vaya Health came to the board’s June meeting to give a presentation on the topic, a main concern among the commissioners seemed to be that the new statewide system would neglect to give children and families in Avery County the same quality of service they’re getting now.
Commissioner Dennis Aldridge said the representative was able to clarify the situation at the workshop, and the commissioners in attendance agreed to sign a letter addressed to NCDHHS Secretary Kody Kinsley asking the department to slow the process of CFSP and consider a model that aligns with current LME/MCO regions.
“The systems are not perfect, yet Vaya’s collaborative efforts have built a solid foundation of stable, personalized, community-based care with dedicated local providers who are deeply rooted in the communities they serve,” the letter stated.
The commissioners also discussed the new DSS building, which the county has purchased and is planning to renovate. Commissioner Aldridge added that the building will likely be done in 12 to 18 months.
Foundation Forward, Inc. plans to install a Charters of Freedom monument next to the courthouse, which the commissioners also discussed. The monuments are located on courthouse grounds in many North Carolina counties, including Ashe, Caldwell, Mitchell and Yancey counties, and will include plaques engraved with the U.S. Constitution, Declaration of Independence and Bill of Rights. Some work has to be done to the site in Newland before it can be installed, Hicks said, but when it’s done there will be a walkway and patio along with the plaques.
The workshop also included discussions of the following:
- The placement of a probation building and parole office, which the county plans to pay for with money from the last state budget that was earmarked for this project.
- Updates regarding an upcoming Christmas Tree Festival.
- Usage plans for funds from the Opioid Settlement.
- Allotment updates for American Rescue Plan funds.
Avery County Board of Commissioners will have its next regular meeting at 3:30 p.m. on August 1.
