NEWLAND — Avery County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday, Sept. 6, to hear public comments about broadband and appoint a few new board members during its regularly scheduled meeting.
The boardroom was packed at the beginning of the meeting, as residents from Spear, Plumtree and other communities within the lower end of the county attended to be a part of the discussion about broadband. Many were under the impression that the recent broadband expansion grants would bring internet access to all rural areas in the county, so they were quite disappointed to learn that they would not be receiving high speed internet service in the immediate future.
County Manager Phillip Barrier explained that where the service goes depends on what provider bids on the grant. Once the commissioners know what areas the GREAT Grant is going to cover, though, the board will be able to apply for other grants to make sure that the underserved areas of the county get some coverage, he explained.
“Your Board of Commissioners has pledged $3 million of the American Rescue Plan for [the CAB] grant,” he said. “No one cares more than this board.”
Erin Buchanan, who owns Spear Country Store with her husband, Derek Buchanan, explained that they have to pay around $950 a month for internet services at the store. It initially cost $5,000 for installation, she said. People come to the store and sit in the parking lot to use their wifi, and while Erin Buchanan said she doesn’t mind, she expressed her concerns about the impact it has on everyone in the community. She said that while she was probably “preaching to the choir,” she wanted to make the extent of the situation clear.
“I know that y’all have been working really hard to try and get us internet down there, but I know that sometimes, too, that you don’t know necessarily how bad the need is until somebody comes and tells you what all it’s affecting and how bad it is down there,” Erin Buchanan said. “I know a lot of times you can’t fix the problem or help if you don’t know about it.”
Along with raising awareness, Buchanan and the other community members that attended the meeting were interested in how they could help speed up the process. They offered to call or write letters to state representatives to ensure that they understand how urgent the issue is. Homeschooling is not an option, so students that have to miss school for health issues or snow days face falling far behind their peers within the county and the state, she said. Telehealth, which is a convenient option that requires the internet, isn’t available to members of these communities either. Despite their frustrations, those in attendance expressed their gratitude toward the commissioners for how hard they have worked to expand broadband access locally and, as Erin Buchanan stated, simply wanted to get some insight and clarification into the situation.
“I know you’re doing all that you can, but I just really want to urge you to fight for us as much as you can,” Alex Milliron said. “I’m falling behind in education and job opportunities. I’m limited by the infrastructure that’s not in place.”
The commissioners appointed Cynthia Puckett and Allison Kidd as review officers for the Avery County Planning & Inspections Department. Kidd was also hired as the new building inspector.
Andrea Turbyfill was also appointed as the interim tax administrator and tax collector. She gave her first report to the board later in the meeting and will serve in the position until Feb. 6, 2023.
“We’re in good hands, I feel confident about that,” Barrier said of Turbyfill’s new position.
In other news and notes:
- The board approved The Cabins and Eagles Nest Lots C121 through C128 subdivision, as well as the West Ridge at Eagles Nest Phase I subdivision.
- Dustin Burleson with VAYA Health came to give a quarterly update on Local Management Entities/ Managed Care Organizations.
- The board voted to approve the emergency medical services agreement with Watauga County for Beech Mountain EMS.
- Barrier announced that the Hazardous Waste Day on Saturday, Aug. 27, was very successful, stating that around 300 people utilized the service.
The Avery County Board of Commissioners will meet for its next regularly scheduled meeting at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 19.
