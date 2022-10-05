NEWLAND — Avery County Board of Commissioners met for a brief regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 3, to discuss ongoing and upcoming business.
The board voted in support of Operation Green Light, a program in which county courthouses and buildings are illuminated green to show support for veterans. Operation Green Light also serves to raise awareness about the problems that veterans face, as well as educate veterans about the resources that are available to them. The adopted resolution declared October through Veterans Day to be the duration of Operation Green Light in Avery County, and the courthouse and county offices building will have a green light shining on them at least until Veterans Day. Residents and businesses are encouraged to participate and change one of their lightbulbs to a green one to show support, said Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier.
Along with Operation Green Light, the commissioners adopted a proclamation regarding U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Day. The U.S. Capitol Christmas tree this year is a 78-foot tall red spruce coming from the Pisgah National Forest. The tree is scheduled to make 14 stops from the mountains to the coast on its journey to the Capitol, one of which will be in Avery County. The tree will arrive on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and the commissioners voted to proclaim that as U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree Day.
Ken Walter from the Economic Development Committee approached the board to ask to spend $384 of the budget on a Survey Monkey membership. Kate Gavenus, a member of the EDC, is creating a new business guide toolbox and felt that surveying the leadership and residents of Avery County would be ideal. The survey would ensure that the toolbox aligns with what kind of development the people of Avery want to see here, she said at the last EDC meeting. The survey will also serve the important task of ensuring farmland is protected from unwanted development, Walter said at the last EDC meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 27. At the meeting, the EDC approved Gavenus, Walter and Barrier to move forward with the toolbox survey, so the next step was discussing it with the commissioners.
The commissioners approved the request, with the caveat that Barrier and county attorney Michaelle Poore review the budget verbiage to ensure that the survey was specifically stated in the line item the funds would come from. If the toolbox project and survey were not mentioned in the budget, there would have to be a public hearing before the expenditure could be approved, Poore said.
A memorandum of agreement between the county and the North Carolina Administrative Office of the Courts regarding remote court proceedings was presented to the commissioners. In this agreement, NCAOC would provide all of the audio-visual equipment and equipment installations in the courthouse. The county would only have to provide funds for the NCAOC to buy and install the proper cabling in the courthouse. The commissioners approved the agreement, but will have to do a budget amendment to the general fund at one of the next meetings to proceed.
In other news and notes:
- The county received its second installment of the North Carolina Opioid Settlement funds.
- Early voting will take place at the Senior Center from October 20 to November 5.
- The board approved the West Ridge at Eagles Nest Phase I Subdivision.
The next Avery County Board of Commissioners meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17.
