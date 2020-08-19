NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Commissioners met on Monday, Aug. 17, and discussed a new development as part of the Eagles Nest gated community, among other business.
The commissioners approved the appointment of Matthew McClellan to the Fire Commission as the board’s appointee. The Fire Commission selected Johnny Mathes as the Avery County Firefighters Association’s representative for the Fire Commission earlier in August.
Additionally, the commissioners re-appointed Jerry Markland to another three year-term on the Social Services Board after his term ended on June 30.
The commissioners approved an agreement to contract with Dr. Deborah Rogers, the medical director at Cannon Memorial Emergency Department. The county will pay Rogers $20,000 a year to serve as an advisor and medical director for the Avery County Emergency Medical Services system.
Rob Johnson and Pierre Henwood of Boomerang Design presented a report to the commissioners detailing a proposal by Mountain Heritage Systems for the sound system to be installed in the new community building next to the Agricultural Extension office. The price tag for the equipment comes in at $28,254. The commissioners made no decision on the approval of the equipment, waiting instead to meet first with MHS to discuss the project.
Next, Tommy Burleson, director of Avery County Planning and Inspections, as well as officials with Eagles Nest Holdings, discussed the second phase of the developer’s Vineyard Village development project, which the planning board approved at its most recent meeting.
The Vineyard Village project would build upon 12 additional plots of land as part of the overall Eagles Nest gated community. At the county commissioners meeting earlier in the month, Burleson and the commissioners discussed the need for access to a water source to respond to house fires in the community. Waterfront Group contractor Derrick Buchanan said that this is a subject he has discussed with local fire departments.
“We actually do have an in-ground tank that joins Vineyard Village; there is a 30,000-gallon buried water tank and has its own dedicated well. On our side of things, we generally have two meetings a year with the fire departments that service Eagles Nest. At those meetings are Banner Elk, Beech Mountain, Fall Creek and Elk Park, along with the fire marshals. We bring them in and update them,” Buchanan said.
Buchanan added that sometimes the fire departments have difficulty deciding which part of Eagles Nest they serve, with Banner Elk serving about 90 percent of the property. Commissioner Dennis Aldridge discussed the need for consistency and the improvement of the development process as developers present projects to the county.
The commissioners entered into a closed session to discuss personnel for nearly two hours. Commissioner Martha Hicks said upon returning to open meeting that no vote was taken.
Interim Finance Officer Ashley Ingwersen reported that the Avery County Sheriff’s Office ordered a new vehicle and did not receive it until June 30. New doors were ordered for the community building, but the county received the wrong ones and was not able to receive the right ones until this week.
Mike Gragg Construction was hired to seal the brick at the Avery County Courthouse but the project has yet to be completed due to delays. The installation of a new phone system from AT&T has been delayed but is near completion.
A budget amendment was also discussed to appropriate funds to Teen Leadership Development. The commissioners approved the budget amendments of the aforementioned projects at $5,997, $17,200, $16,300, $44,723 and $8,000, respectively. Additionally, the county received a payment of $340,745 as part of the COVID-19 Recovery Act.
The commissioners will hold its next meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 8 in order to recognize the Labor Day holiday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.