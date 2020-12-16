NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Commissioners and Board of Education toured the construction site of the new building at Avery County High School. The board members came away from the tour with a sense of optimism after having been impressed with the progress of the project, as well as the nearing approach of its completion.
The new building is expected to be under roof by the end of the month, and the completion of the building is set to occur in the first quarter of 2021.
