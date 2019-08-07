ELK PARK — A collision on U.S. Hwy. 19E near Time Square Restaurant in Elk Park slowed down traffic on the evening of July 31.
N.C. State Trooper D. Boone said one driver crossed over the center line while attempting to make a left turn and collided with the other vehicle’s front-left quarter panel.
Boone said the van driver was transported to Cannon Memorial Hospital in Linville with non-life threatening injuries.
Avery County Sheriff’s Office deputies provided traffic control in the aftermath of the incident.
The responding agencies were NCSHP, Avery County Sheriff’s Office and Avery County EMS.
