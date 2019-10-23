CRANBERRY — Cranberry Middle School has been holding a Bingo fundraiser to help pay for the eighth grade’s annual Washington D.C. field trip for years, but this year it got an upgrade.
On Oct. 18, the school migrated its popular fundraiser to Historic Cranberry High School for the first edition for cash prizes with a professional Bingo setup.
The use of the facility, as well as the full-featured Bingo equipment, is courtesy of the Cranberrian Corporation, the nonprofit that maintains and restores the school.
The nonprofit and the school have had a relationship for years, allowing the middle school to use fields at the old high school for their sports teams as well as the facilities for other events.
The funds from the event were a combination of food sales and Bingo buy-ins, and all go to support the field trip, which takes eighth graders on a comprehensive tour of the nation’s capital. Students get to see a number of the city’s world-class museums as well as federal buildings.
There was no set goal for this fundraiser as it was a departure from previous years, but the house was packed with all different ages.
“That’s the fun thing about Bingo. Everybody loves it,” CMS Secretary Ginger Sparks said.Sparks said the fundraiser is put on with the help of more than 20 volunteers, including a mix of parents and students.
“We’ve done Bingo at our school in-house, and that’s been for door prizes,” eighth grade social studies teacher Levin Sudderth said. “This is the first time we’ve done it here for cash prizes, so it does change the dynamic of who shows up.”
The Cranberrian Corporation’s major fundraiser is its Thursday night Bingo games, and Chair Gaylard Andrews was calling for the evening.
“They want our kids to be the future Cranberrians,” Sudderth said. “Since the high school doesn’t exist anymore, the kids that we have right now are going to one day be the ones hopefully running Bingo.”
Donations can be made directly to the school for the trip, which costs about $45,000 total.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.