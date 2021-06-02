LINVILLE — The field at MacRae Meadows was filled to the brim on the evening on Thursday, May 27, as the friends and family members of Avery High School’s Class of 2021 came out in the hundreds to witness the high school seniors officially graduate from high school and enter the next phase of their lives.
The ceremony commenced with the multitude of AHS seniors being led to the stage by a procession of bagpipers led by Ella Markland. AHS Principal Ricky Ward welcomed those in attendance, while Thomas Gatewood gave the invocation. In his prayer, Gatewood thanked God for the opportunity for those in attendance to be able to gather together for the ceremony, given the events of the past year.
The posting of colors were presented by the JROTC Color Guard, and the national anthem was performed by IBMA four-time Female Vocalist of the Year and Avery County native Brooke Aldridge. Superintendent Dr. Dan Brigman then gave his remarks.
“Isn’t it a blessing to be assembled today on this beautiful mountaintop? Aren’t we blessed to be able to come together to celebrate the Class of 2021 once again after we’ve experience the year that we had in our county, the state and the nation? This is truly a blessing,” Brigman said.
Brigman then offered the soon-to-be graduates three simple suggestions for life beyond high school.
“Don’t lose sight of your goals beyond high school. Life is very short, and you must establish a plan for your life, your career, your family and yourself. Seek a rewarding career that will lead to happiness and stability. We must set goals and pursue them to see things change in our favor. Life without goals is an unguided life. Secondly, consider any failure that you experience as an opportunity to grow and get better. Lastly, stay in contact with all those people out there that love and have nurtured you and guided you along the way. You’re never too old to tell somebody you love them,” Brigman said.
Brigman further encouraged the seniors to strengthen their relationship with their Lord and Savior and congratulated them once again. Board of Education Chair John Greene then shared his thoughts.
“You have persevered through and overcome many difficult challenges, especially through this past year to be where you are today. In as much, you have earned respect and admiration from all of us here today,” Greene said.
Greene then shared a passage from Jeremiah 29:11, “For I know the plans I have for you, declares the LORD, plans for welfare and not for evil, to give you a future and a hope.”
Class of 2021 Salutatorian Joshua Hernandez addressed the gathering to share his thoughts, but before doing so he thanked his brother for “being the best brother I could have asked for this graduating year.” He then thanked his fellow classmates, the school’s faculty and staff, and his family for their support to get him and his classmates to where they are today.
“The reason I believe a GPA or a grade isn’t what (academic) awards best represent, is because I believe they best represent the aforementioned groups of people. This medal is more symbolic of the influences those individuals have had on my life than the test I made a good grade on. In conclusion, Class of 2021, remember the people that have made each and every one of you into who you are today,” Hernandez said.
Valedictorian Reagan Hughes then shared her thoughts and reflected on the last four years, as well as the journey that her and her fellow classmates have completed.
“I am sure that I speak for all of my peers when I express my utmost appreciation for your guidance, wisdom, knowledge and patience in our time together. Over the last four years at Avery High School, we have learned many lessons, some were fun, some were easy, some were difficult and some were, for lack of a better word, painful. We made it through, not without some bumps or bruises, but here we are today graduating,” Hughes said. “Don’t be afraid to try new things, and try every door until you find the one for which you have the key, which if you’re like myself or Benjamin Franklin, you’ll find under the alarm clock. Experience everything you can. Live your life in your own way. Remember the words of Albert Hubert, who said, ‘The greatest mistake you can ever make is to be afraid of making one,’ or Confucius who said about perseverance, ‘It doesn’t matter how slow you go, as long as you don’t stop,’ or my Dad who said, ‘Don’t be ready for the world. Make the world hope they’re ready for you.’ For my last cliche quote, as spoken by Charles Dickens, ‘The pain of parting is nothing of the joy of meeting again. So until we meet again, congratulations to the Class of 2021.”
