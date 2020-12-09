NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Commissioners reconvened for its monthly meeting on Monday, Dec. 7, in which the board received public comments related to the continuing expansion of the Eagles Nest development.
As the first order of business, the commissioners unanimously re-elected Martha Hicks to serve as the chairperson for the board of commissioners. The commissioners also unanimously elected Tim Phillips to serve as the vice-chairman shortly thereafter. Newly appointed county officers include County Attorney Michaelle Poore, Finance Officer Caleb Hogan, County Manager Phillip Barrier and Assistant County Manager Cindy Turbyfill.
During the public comments portion of the meeting, Cynthia Riley addressed the board about her concerns related to recent land acquisition near Eagles Nest by the Waterfront Group in the old Beech Mountain area.
“I believe that current circumstances may warrant the review and perhaps revision of some of our subdivision regulations in order to protect our county from over-development that will forever harm the beauty and experience of living in rural Avery County,” Riley told the board. “I ask that you consider perhaps placing a temporary moratorium on permitting approvals, and allow some citizen input and hearings. I would like you to consider regulations to preserve some of our historical farms, acreages and structures as a priority.”
Riley also requested that the board amend its ordinance and zoning regulations to include an effort to send out notices to homeowners and tenants when a development has been approved near their property. Additionally, Riley expressed concerns about potential over-development and some of the negative environmental impacts that come with it.
The board then reviewed a revision of Phase Two of the Vineyard Reserve development planned at Eagles Nest. Planning Department Director Tommy Burleson submitted a letter to the board detailing that the planning board had previously approved the revision during its Dec. 1 meeting. The revisions were mainly due to the revision of a road plan that affected several of the lots. The board approved the revision to the Phase Two lots and approved Phase Three lots 24 through 29.
The board also received a letter from Lisa Bender, general manager of Mountain Management, that Eagles Nest would be adding a “major safety addition” within the community and is in the process of installing a 30,000-gallon self-filling water tank with a dedicated well. The tank will be located at the midpoint of Talon Trail within the Sunset lots of Eagles Nest. In August, emergency crews responded to a fire at Eagles Nest and had difficulty connecting to a water access point.
The board then approved a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the county and the NC Department of Health and Human Services for fiscal year 2020-2021 and 2021-2022.
Tax Administrator Bruce Daniels provided his monthly tax report in which he stated that the county had collected $4,011,272 for the month of November. Daniels said that the collection rate increased nearly 10 percent on the year due to a large mortgage payment being paid last month. Daniels also reported another “robust” month sales, with 154 properties being sold. Daniels said that November has been the sixth month in a row that home sales have remained strong.
“It’s a unique moment in the county’s history, as far as the home sales we’re seeing,” Daniels said.
The board also approved a land lease agreement related to a radio tower, which will improve the radio communication system for all citizens in the county.
Barrier gave the County Manager’s report, in which he reported that the community room is complete. However, county officials are unable to meet in the room just yet. Furniture continues to arrive to the building, and the county is planning a virtual ribbon cutting to dedicated the building to the citizens at 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.
Barrier says the county and health department remain vigilant in its fight against the coronavirus. He also reminds citizens that an appointment is not necessary to get a COVID-19 test at the county pool complex. Testing times are from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
“We’re spraying daily in all the offices, hallways and bathrooms to protect all of our employees and citizens. I could not be prouder of our employees who are working hard to get us through this,” Barrier said.
County trash sites will be open on the Wednesday before Christmas Eve and will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas. Sites will be open again on the Saturday after Christmas.
Lastly, Avery County Schools will be hosting a Christmas drive to provide food and supplies so children can have Christmas during the break. The event will take place on December 16 and is seeking donations of board games, funding for Christmas meal boxes and donations. Donations of games can be dropped off at the Avery County Sheriff’s Office, and donations can also be made at the next community market on Dec. 10.
