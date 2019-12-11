ROAN MOUNTAIN, Tenn. — Community craftspeople came together to host a craft show and fundraise for Cloudland High School on Dec. 7 in Roan Mountain.
The school’s gym was filled with a handful of stalls so community members could come peruse the wares. Santa was on hand to hear what kids wanted for Christmas, there were some concessions and The Dusty Travelers were onstage to provide some music.
The fundraiser supported school athletic and band programs, and featured a silent auction which went directly to the school, as well as vendor fees minus the cost of advertising and printing.
In July a similar event in town simply called the Roan Mountain Roundup was held at Triple J Farm. Last year, organizer Ev Santorini, who is also a vendor, hosted a Christmas event at Triple J’s barn, which had limited space for vendors.
Santorini said she hand-selects the vendors to have a variety of wares.
“Shoppers have told me that they appreciate the fact that there’s a good variety,” Santorini said.
Santorini noted the weather was so nice outside the day may have hurt their attendance.
“It’s Christmas time,” Santorini said. “It’s nice to get local-made things. It also helps the people that live here during the winter time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.