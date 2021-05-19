NEWLAND — Avery County is well known for its volunteerism, but perhaps no other volunteer does their work with as much pride and enthusiasm as Christal Hoilman, who has consistently devoted her time and energy to helping the cause of Avery Family Impact for more than 10 years.
On Tuesday, May 11, the nonprofit recognized Hoilman for her work by presenting her an award to thank her for her dedication and for being an inspiration to all who serve the community through the organization.
“We got a little something for you out of appreciation for working with us and for volunteering with us, and we hope you’re going to volunteer for us a little longer,” AFI Founder Janice McClellan said as she presented Hoilman her plaque.
Besides volunteering for AFI, Hoilman enjoys doing word search puzzles, social media and spending time with her family. Hoilman is from the Frank area and is the daughter of Fred and Connie Hoilman. Upon receiving her recognition, Hoilman was at a loss for words, but the smile on her face was all she needed to show her love and support for those she volunteers with.
McClellan founded AFI more than 18 years ago. She began the nonprofit by holding yard sales in order to raise money for families and children in order to supply them with clothes or provide family bonding experiences like sending them to a movie. AFI now operates as a thrift and consignment store providing affordable clothes, toys, baby supplies, furniture and other goods to families at affordable prices and also chips in to help with the occasional emergency.
“We put back into the community,” McClellan said. “We depend on our donations and then with what donations we get in, we’ll sell, make money and then we help. We had one gentleman lose everything in a fire, so what we did was help get him clothes and set back up. When he gets himself another place to live, we’ll still continue on helping him get his furniture and everything like that.”
AFI also offers help for utility costs like heating and lighting, and takes applications to assess clients’ needs. The nonprofit does not accept applications for those who are on narcotics or illicit drugs. Moreover, AFI can also help families who are in unique situations, such as one couple who were provided tires for their car by AFI so they could travel to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in order for the wife to receive cancer treatment.
McClellan said that the organization runs off of the efforts of its volunteers like Hoilman who been a part of for nearly half of the nonprofit’s existence.
“She does a lot of hanging for us, but she’s really smart. She even puts them in certain sizes, like large, extra-large and stuff like that. She knows her size. Once in a while, we’ll get overstocked with books, we’ll get her to put books up. We just needed and wanted to do something for her,” McClellan said.
Avery Family Impact is located at 1301 Millers Gap Hwy. in Newland and can be contacted by calling (828) 737-0968. AFI is also on social media. Store hours are from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. AFI is closed on Wednesdays and Sundays. Donations can be made by dropping off items at the store or by calling ahead of time.
