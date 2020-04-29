NEWLAND — April is Child Abuse Prevention Month, and Children’s Castle is doing its part to raise awareness about the issue and empower people and parents across the community to ensure that great childhoods happen.
To help get the word out, the daycare center purchased blue shirts for its staff. Blue is the official color for child abuse awareness and is worn to show support for preventing child abuse and neglect. The shirts were bought in appreciation for its staff and read, “The children always knew I was essential, now the whole world knows!” The staff also decorated the teddy bear in the front of the facility as part of the teddy bear search during the shelter-in-place order.
“We send out little notices to the parents just to let people know that it is child abuse awareness [month],” Children’s Castle Owner Diane Rosado said. “The shirts make [the staff] feel important during this pandemic. They are essential. They’re essential to me all the time because I couldn’t operate this facility without them.”
Rosado said that the facility is taking things one day at a time, and like every other childcare facility in the state, they have implemented extra precautions to ensure the health and safety of the families they serve.
The Avery County Department of Social Services and Blue Ridge Partnership for Children are the two local child advocacy centers in the county. Rosado recommends that parents who may be dealing with stressful situations in the home reach out to the BRPC, which can help them find quality child care.
According to the American Psychological Association, increased stress levels among parents is often a major predictor of physical abuse and neglect. In a 2019 study by the Texas Council on Family Violence, during Hurricane Harvey it was found that stress associated with the disaster led to both higher rates of domestic violence and child abuse in families that had previously experienced incidents of domestic violence.
“That is one of the negative things about when things are in a high stress situation. If they don’t have anyone to reach out to or if they don’t have a network to help them, then child abuse is unfortunately going to rise. We hope it doesn’t in Avery County,” Rosado said. “Avery County is fortunate as far as not having any positive cases right now, but people are laid off, people are at home. People are put in situations where they have to teach their children homework and school. They may not know how to do that, and that causes stress. We’re here to help in any way we can.”
