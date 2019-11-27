CHESTNUT DALE — Chestnut Dale Baptist Church came together on Nov. 23 to support a family which has been struggling with a long saga of medical woes for the past few months.
The fundraiser featuring breakfast classics of eggs, biscuits and gravy, and coffee, was held to support the Church family. Church has been staying in hospitals for the past few months, and underwent a rare brain surgery to correct an issue with abnormal blood vessels bleeding near his brain stem.
Church’s saga has been recorded on a popular Facebook page, “Prayers for Ethan,” which is updated by his family, and the page has solicited support from the local community as well as strangers to the family from all over the country.
There were a pair of fundraisers on Nov. 16 to support the family.
“The Lord called us,” member Angela Wise said. “He laid this on my heart. My parents always do fish fries, so we decided we would try breakfast instead.”
Wise said she heard about Church through Facebook, friends and stories published about what he has been going through.
“It actually was for his mama,” Wise said. “I feel more for his mama than I do for him, really. I follow his page on Facebook, and just hearing her stories about sitting with him and having to come back to work and not able to be there with him.”
Another church member, Cindy Turbyfill, said that in a small county like Avery the community comes together when someone is sick to try and help. Turbyfill worked with Church’s mother Kim and described the community support as “the mountain way.”
Wise said the fundraiser went through 20 pounds of bacon, 15 dozen eggs, 216 biscuits and about 10 pounds of sausage.
