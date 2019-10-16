CHESTNUT DALE — Apple butter is the centerpiece at Chestnut Dale Baptist Church’s annual Heritage Day.
The traditional mountain treat is produced en masse the traditional way: boiling over an open wood fire and being stirred by hand.
The annual festival also features music, fresh-churned ice cream, a fish fry and social time, all of which help fundraise for church programs, but the apple butter is king.
Church member Cindy Turbyfill said the church produces about 700 pints of apple butter and sometimes sells out of the butter before it is all produced.
The church raises money from the food sales at the event as well and collects donations. In total, between the apple butter and other fundraisers the church manages to fundraise about $4,500. Approximately $3,000 of that is from the apple butter.
“It is a lot of apple butter,” Turbyfill said, noting it’s her favorite part of the day.
When asked to rank the apple butter against others, she said she had not eaten anyone else’s because the church’s butter is the best.
The fish fry is courtesy of Judy and V.J. Storie, who are well known in the area for the fish they are commissioned to prepare for various events.
Church member Conley Huffman said the youth group uses the money for different activities. The youth group sponsors families during Christmas time, donating gifts to those in need and preparing shoe boxes with gifts for the Boone-based nonprofit Samaritan’s Purse.
Turbyfill said if there are other needs the youth group sees during the year they will help assist as well, with a special emphasis on families with children.
“It’s a joy to do this, it brings you together,” Huffman said. “It’s a lot of work, a lot of work, but it is helpful to bring you together and cause you to have a good fellowship with each other.”
