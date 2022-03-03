AVERY COUNTY — A high-speed chase on Wednesday, March 2, that originated in Carter County, Tenn., advanced through Elk Park on Hwy. 19E, resulting in the capture and arrest of a suspect in a Tennessee murder investigation.
According to media reports, Carter County deputies commenced a chase at approximately 10:13 p.m. on Wednesday night and requested assistance from Avery County Sheriff's Office as the chase headed toward the North Carolina state line.
The driver, identified as Jacob Morley, 23, of Elizabethton, Tenn., was wanted for questioning in a homicide.
According to the report, Morley advanced the chase to Blevins Creek Road, where he eventually wrecked his vehicle and took off into the surrounding woods. After an approximate quarter-mile pursuit with a K-9 officer with the Avery County Special Response Team, Morley was apprehended into custody by ACSO.
Morley was incarcerated in the Avery County Jail awaiting extradition to Carter County, and has been charged with felony speeding to elude arrest by the Avery County Sheriff’s Department.
According to a release on March 3 from CCSO, deputies of the Carter County Sheriff’s Office will additionally charge Morley with first degree murder following his arrest.
Morley will be charged with the murder of Cody Wayne Birchfield. He also faces charges for abuse of a corpse, aggravated burglary, felony evading arrest, reckless endangerment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and additional charges from the Avery County Sheriff’s Office.
Birchfield was reported missing by a family member on February 23. According to witnesses, Birchfield had last been seen with Morley on February 21. Investigators then discovered several pieces of evidence that showed Birchfield had been with Morley shortly before disappearing. With the permission of the property owner, investigators and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agents searched Birchfield’s residence and found indications that a violent crime had occurred.
CCSO investigators then obtained search warrants for Morley’s residence and vehicle, and deputies were directed to stake out his home. On Wednesday evening, deputies saw Morley’s vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. Morley began attempting to evade them at a high rate of speed. Deputies pursued Morley toward the North Carolina state line, at which point they requested assistance from the Avery County Sheriff’s Office. ACSO deputies assisted with the continuing pursuit and set up spike strips to help stop Morley’s vehicle. He was then taken into custody.
Investigators then executed the search warrant for Morley’s residence, and found Birchfield’s body inside. The body was taken to the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine for autopsy.
