Beech Mountain Police have filed charges against in connection to the death of Betsy Dellinger reported on Nov. 12, according to the police department who investigated the death with the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.
Levi Hicks, 33, of Elk Park, has been charged with one count of murder, one count of felony possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one count of felony possession of methamphetamine, Beech Mountain Police Chief Tim Barnett announced on Nov. 19.
BMPD stated that Hicks is currently being held by the Carter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center in Elizabethton, Tennessee on unrelated charges and is awaiting extradition back to North Carolina.
On Nov. 12, at approximately 3:35 p.m., the Beech Mountain 911 Communications Center received a call about an unresponsive female at 103 Upper Holiday Lane. Beech Mountain Police officers were dispatched and found a white female approximately 40-45 years old lying on the floor unresponsive and not breathing upon arrival.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.