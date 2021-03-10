BANNER ELK — On Wednesday, March 3, Cape Fear Community College President Jim Morton and Lees-McRae President Dr. Herbert L. King, Jr. signed an agreement to establish a Guaranteed Admission Program (GAP) for qualifying Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) students.
In addition to guaranteed admission, the agreement also provides scholarship support for eligible Cape Fear Community College students who transfer to Lees-McRae College after completing their associate degrees.
“This is an incredible opportunity for students who would like to continue their studies after CFCC,” said Morton. “Students who participate in this program will not only receive guaranteed admission to Lees-McRae College, but they will be eligible for significant scholarship funding. This partnership will enable students to move seamlessly to Lees-McRae and to earn their baccalaureate degree without incurring excessive debt.”
“Lees-McRae College is extremely excited about partnering with Cape Fear Community College. We have several academic programs that will be attractive to Cape Fear students, including our Wildlife Biology, Outdoor Recreation Management, Musical Theatre, and Exercise Science majors. In addition to creating pathways for these on-campus programs, we know that our online degree completion programs will also be of interest to Cape Fear students. The academic offerings at both schools line up well for Cape Fear students looking to move on to their bachelor’s degree, and the scholarships and tuition discounts that are part of this Guaranteed Admission Program will provide a private college education at a very affordable price,” said Lees-McRae Vice-President for Enrollment Management Kevin Phillips.
“The two institutions also share a commonality for outdoor programming, from the ocean and beaches in Wilmington to the mountains and ski resorts near Banner Elk. Banner Elk is a four-season tourist destination and will offer Cape Fear students who join us on our main campus the opportunity to participate in hiking, cycling, mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, paddle boarding, fly fishing and more,” added Phillips. “Cape Fear students who attend Lees-McRae will benefit greatly from the state of North Carolina’s $28 billion tourism industry.”
The Guaranteed Admission Program will allow any CFCC student who earns an Associate in Arts (AA), Associate in Science (AS), Associate in Applied Science (AAS), or Associate in Fine Arts (AFA) to receive automatic admission to Lees-McRae if they meet qualifying grade point average requirements. Moreover, CFCC students admitted to Lees-McRae under this agreement will receive automatic merit scholarships that range in amounts up to and including 60% off annual tuition.
“This is an ideal partnership for us, and demonstrates our commitment to helping students realize their academic goals, said Morton. “Lees-McRae is a wonderful college, located in a beautiful part of the world. I encourage our students to take advantage of this unique opportunity.”
About Lees-McRae College
Nestled in the Blue Ridge Mountains of western North Carolina, Lees-McRae College is a private, residential college that awards baccalaureate and graduate degrees. At nearly 4,000 feet—the highest elevation of any campus on the East Coast—the college celebrates its location through distinct programming. An emphasis on experiential education inspires students to learn by doing and gain broad knowledge through study across disciplines. To provide opportunities for all, the college offers bachelor’s degree completion programs online and in surrounding communities. For more information, click to www.lmc.edu or call (828) 898-5241.
About Cape Fear Community College
Serving more than 22,000 students each year, Cape Fear Community College is the sixth largest community college in the North Carolina Community College System and a major economic development partner in southeastern NC. Dedicated to providing world-class workforce training and higher education for the citizens of New Hanover and Pender counties, CFCC offers technical degree programs in a wide range of areas, university transfer programs, and Career and College Promise programs for qualified high school students. CFCC was founded in 1958 and has locations in Wilmington, Castle Hayne, Burgaw, and Surf City. For more information, click to cfcc.edu or call (910) 362-7000.
