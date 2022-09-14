There are two documents of paramount importance to American history: the Declaration of Independence, which forged our national identity, and the United States Constitution, which set forth the framework for the federal government that is still in use today.
While Independence Day is a beloved national holiday, fewer people know about Constitution Week, an annual commemoration of the living document that upholds and protects the freedoms central to our American way of life.
This year, the annual celebration begins Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Constitution Week is celebrated annually during the week of September 17 to 23 to commemorate its history, importance, and bring attention to how it serves still today.
This celebration of the Constitution was started by the Daughters of the American Revolution. In 1955, DAR petitioned Congress to set aside September 17 to 23 annually to be dedicated for the observance of Constitution Week. The resolution was later adopted by the U.S. Congress and signed into public law on Aug. 2, 1956, by President Dwight D. Eisenhower.
The DAR has also erected a structure that is built in tribute to the Constitution of the United States. DAR Constitution Hall, which is a performing arts center, opened in 1929.
The aims of the Constitution Week celebration are to:
Emphasize citizens’ responsibilities for protecting and defending the Constitution.
Inform people that the Constitution is the basis for America’s great heritage and the foundation for our way of life.
Encourage the study of the historical events which led to the framing of the Constitution in September 1787.
Bells Across America is an annual celebration of the signing of the U.S. Constitution. Participants gather to ring bells, much as the church bells of Philadelphia rang out when the U.S. Constitution was first signed at 4 p.m. on Sept. 17, 1787. Consider organizing a group to ring bells on September 17 for one minute at 4 p.m. EDT to herald the beginning of this commemorative week to celebrate the signing of the U.S. Constitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.