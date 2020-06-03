In today’s Avery Journal-Times and online at averyjournal.com, you will find the official ballot for the 2020 Best of Avery County nominations. There are various voting categories; some are serious and some are just for fun.
Ballots will continue to run until July when a final tally will determine the winners. Top nominees will be notified and invited to attend the second-annual red-carpet event and gala to acknowledge their accomplishments. The AJT will provide a dinner catered by Gadabouts and entertainment.
“The nominees deserve recognition,” says Charlie Price of the Mountain Times Publications. “In a time when many retailers and professionals face new and different challenges, this elite group chosen by their clients have risen to the top. Many of them continually overcome difficulties and provide excellent products and services and remain very active in the community volunteering and supporting many worthwhile causes. The highest honor and the best thanks you can give will be the votes cast on this ballot. Last year’s inaugural event was well attended by more than 200 of your favorites to celebrate your vote of confidence. The votes are so important to them as acknowledgement from the people who matter most: their customers.”
“There are many outstanding individuals and services that are offered throughout Avery County, and this is a way in which to not only say thank you for what those individuals and businesses provide, but also a means of publicly recognizing the most popular and upper-echelon folks who truly help to make our county the greatest county in the state,” AJT Editor Jamie Shell said. “We are honored to take the opportunity to spotlight the best of what Avery County has to offer in such a wide range of local services and industries.”
Ballots may be filled out online, left in the dropbox outside The AJT offices in Newland at 428 Pineola Street, or mailed to P.O. Box 1330, Newland, NC 28657.
