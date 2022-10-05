BANNER ELK — Fridays at Banner Elk Elementary School are far from a typical school day, but Friday, Sept. 30, was an especially eventful morning.
Every Friday morning at BES, students gather for a high-energy, pep rally-like event. Teachers recognize the outstanding students of the week and, as a part of the newly-implemented Ron Clark Academy House System, the students spin a wheel to gain points for their houses, and BES Principal Justin Carver was unaware that the last Friday in September would be any different. Avery County Schools Superintendent Dan Brigman was coming to present him with the Principal of the Year award for 2022-2023.
“I was very honored and shocked to get the award,” Carver said. “I knew the county office was coming for the EC teacher award, but when I saw my wife come out of the library, I figured something was up.”
Amanda Bentley received the Exceptional Children Teacher of Excellence award for 2022-2023 on Friday, Sept. 30, as well.
This is Carver’s sixth year at BES. He was awarded the Principal of the Year award in 2017-2018 as well. The students, who were already gathered for the monthly Kiwanis Terrific Kids recognition and wheel spinning, cheered as Carver and Bentley accepted their awards. As Brigman presented Carver the award, he was joined by his wife and children.
“I love my job. I love my school and the work we do each day,” Carver said. “The fact the award is voted on by my peers means even more. My family sacrifices so much, and to share this moment with them made it even more worthwhile.”
Brigman said that BES thrives under Carver’s leadership, and that both his and Bentley’s recognitions were well-earned.
As Principal of the Year, Carver will go on to represent Avery County and the region with the regional and state Principal of the Year reviews. Brigman said that he’s confident that Carver will represent the county very well.
“Justin is very deserving of this honor and recognition as he has proven to be a very effective building-level leader,” Brigman said. “He is hands-on, directly engaged with students and the teaching and learning process. He has a passion for educating children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.