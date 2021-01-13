GALAX, Va. — Grayson Carroll Wythe Mutual Insurance Company of Galax, Va., has promoted Randall H. Carpenter to the position of Chief Executive Officer effective Jan. 1, 2021.
Carpenter joined Grayson Carroll Wythe Mutual in 2008 as Executive Vice President. Since that time, he has been responsible for doubling both the company’s sales volume as well as the company’s net worth. He has more than 40 years experience in the insurance industry starting at his sister’s (Peggy Howell) agency in Newland in 1976 while still in high school.
Carpenter was previously with NC Grange Mutual Insurance Company of Greensboro for a total of 17 years where he started as Treasurer and IT Manager and eventually became Chief Financial Officer and VP of IT before leaving there in 2008.
Carpenter attended high school at Avery High School and received his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance and Information Systems in 1982 from Appalachian State University. He received his Master of Business Administration degree from the University of Phoenix in 1997. He is a member of the Institute of Management Accountants.
Carpenter holds the Associate of Insurance Technology certificate and the Associate of Insurance Accounting and Finance certificate from the Insurance Institute as well as the Certified Insurance Counselor certificate from the National Alliance for Insurance Education. He also holds the Professional Farm Mutual Manager certificate and the Farm Mutual Director certificate from the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies.
Carpenter lives in Galax, Va., and has a weekend home in Jonas Ridge, NC.
Grayson-Carroll-Wythe Mutual Insurance Company offers personal insurance products including homeowners, farmowners, mobile homeowners, and commercial church package policies throughout the state of Virginia. The company has been in business since 1896.
