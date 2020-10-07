BANNER ELK — Carlton Gallery begins its 38th Autumn Group Exhibition with “The Intuitive Presence of Art” from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 10. Social distancing will be maintained throughout the gallery to ensure everyone’s wellbeing.
The artist spotlight is on Andrew Braitman.
Braitman’s painting pulls inspiration from nature’s untouched: water, land, trees, twigs, and branches as they appear, change and settle. He captures the balance in nature that is alive and changing, and his paintings can be described as peaceful, yet exciting. They project a blast of sensory exploration and play, taking the viewer into their own internal sensory dialogue. Braitman owns a sense of “big color,” which comes naturally. His abstracted landscapes are rendered with thick paint, texture, and a compelling composition.
Artists whose painting’s exemplify the intuitive process are Debbie Arnold, Lori Hill and Toni Carlton.
Debbie Arnold’s tree-scapes remind one of nature’s beauty. She was inspired by developing a process of pouring liquid acrylic paint onto the canvas and uses the fluidity of the paint to reflect the organic forms of nature. Her paintings are unique and very beautiful.
The paintings of Lori Hill tend to be introspective and allegorical, with patterns and colors that occur naturally in plant life, along with the sacred spaces to gain perspective and peace. She layers media; paper, paint and ink then scratches, scrapes and sands to reveal traces of images, symbols, patterns, and colors underneath.
Toni Carlton’s paintings incorporate images from her personal life; a love of dance, written messages and calligraphy. She is inspired by different cultures, expressions of movement, heart songs and spiritual connotations. Calligraphy in various languages represents an international connection and her weaving adds a three dimensional element, as she returns to the texture once used as a fiber artist.
This year’s Autumn Group Exhibition includes new landscape paintings by Mary Kamerer, Ralph James, Allison Chambers and Trena McNabb which show their instinctual feel for the landscape, featuring mountain scenes, the presence of water, birds and animal life, as well as diverse flora and fauna. It is an attest to their exceptional painting skill and talent to capture on canvas a sense of mystery and mood that is ageless. Bright and bold still life paintings by Mary Dobbin and beautiful impressionistic flowers by new gallery artist, Laine Francis, make this exhibition visually exciting.
The exhibition also features finely crafted contemporary wood furniture from Keith Allen’s line of cabinets, chests and tables. Each is superbly hand-crafted using a mixture of local woods such as walnut, pecan, ash, maple, and mahogany. He utilizes domestic hardwood joineries such as mortise and tendon, dovetails, and butterfly inlay in his signature designs.
A collection of hand carved and painted mugs, bowls, and vases by clay artist Ira Burhans, along with clay wall sculpture incorporating river rocks and nature’s objects by Valerie Schnaufer fill the gallery with color and delight.
Visit Carlton’s Gallery’s website by clicking to www.carltongallery.com. For more information, call the gallery at (828) 963-4288.
