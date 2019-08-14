MARION — A man was charged after a chase that began in Avery County stretched into McDowell County on Aug. 8.
Avery County Sheriff Kevin Frye said his office received a report of a stolen pickup truck. Officers located the truck and attempted to stop the vehicle when a chase ensued that stretched down U.S. Hwy. 221 into Marion.
Frye said spikes were laid down to disable the vehicle once the chase entered McDowell County.
Leland Wesley Penfield, 31, of Newland, was charged with possession of methamphetamine, injury to real property, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia in McDowell County, according to McDowell County Sheriff’s Office.
The chase was assisted by McDowell County Sheriff’s Office and N.C. State Highway Patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.