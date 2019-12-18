LINVILLE — The Christmas tree in Cannon Memorial Hospital is an annual project for Kyle Lee.
Lee is not the only person in the maintenance department that works on the tree, but it is his brainchild.
The tree takes on biblical themes, including blood, water and the cross, all representations of Lee’s faith, and each year the tree is different.
In his years in the lobby around the tree and decorating the tree, which is coated in about 18,000 lights this year, he has continually witnessed things that humble him.
A woman with nothing giving a girl with nothing a bracelet, listening to a cancer survivor who became an advocate, and stumbling upon a woman laying under the tree staring directly up through the lights and the pines to find some solace are some of the things Lee has seen over the past 18 years he has spent decorating the tree.
Lee admits to being prideful and, while working on a project he takes pride in and loves, he continues to see things that take him down a peg.
“The cross wounds you,” Lee said, pointing out the Christian symbol is also shaped like a sword.
The cross has a morbid history as a direct reference to crucifixion, a tortuous form of capital punishment from antiquity, specifically referencing the crucifixion of Jesus.
Lee expounded on the significance the large cross shape in the center of the tree, pointing out the violent connotations, but also the cross shape of the caduceus, a common symbol for medicine in the United States, and that a sword could be heated on the battlefield and used to cauterize a wound.
A closer look at the tree shows more to the display, notably a coat of arms, a helmet, a sword, a cloak and a full suit of armor representing a fully equipped Christian.
Lee noted when you put on clothes, typically the shoes go on last, and that the order is important because, metaphorically, one would not want to run around outside wearing nothing but shoes.
Lee decorates the tree to leave it open to interpretation.
This year’s tree was donated to Cannon Memorial by Clay and Beverly Cuthbertson of Snowy Mountain Tree Farm in Crossnore.
