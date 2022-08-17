BANNER ELK ─ Providing a safe and secure environment for Bobcat students, faculty, and staff is a top priority at Lees-McRae College. The college’s dedicated Campus Safety team has taken another step to ensure the campus community can live, learn, and work comfortably and safely with their latest rapid deployment training session.
Among other goals, rapid deployment training aims to prepare officers for high-stress situations such as an active shooter scenario. With this training session Lees-McRae Campus Safety hosted other law enforcement officers from throughout the community including officers from Beech Mountain, Sugar Mountain, Newland, Banner Elk and the Avery County Sheriff’s Office.
According to Greer, creating a strong relationship between various local agencies is important because they all share the same goal: keeping the community safe. He said that the techniques taught in this training can be used anywhere throughout the county and in a variety of different emergency scenarios, building a safer community overall.
In addition to building a sense of community among the local police agencies, this training went beyond a simple scenario walkthrough. Officers used replica firearms, wore real protection gear, and were placed in a scenario where they had a similar sensory experience to a real disaster.
“One of my favorite sayings in law enforcement is ‘planning for the worst and hoping for the best.’ We always want to train for the worst conditions ever,” Greer said. “At the end of the day, the biggest reason why we do this is because there are people here who we want to provide the safest atmosphere for.”
