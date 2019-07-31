LINVILLE — Part of Camp Linn Haven’s 11 weeks of summer camp programs is two weeks of service performed by campers. The weeks of service draw campers from around the country to participate, which arrive as youth groups.
The camp is affiliated with the Southeastern District of the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod and sits on 52 acres just off Hwy. 181 near Linville, with the mission to “Provide a wholesome, safe Christian vacation setting for persons of all ages and abilities. Offer opportunities to combine the camping experience with worship and devotional activities. Encourage fellowship through the many and varied recreational activities offered by the camp,” according to the camp’s website.
Service projects during the weeks the camp refers to as “servant events” include projects like replacing a roof for someone in need, helping maintain the homes of in-home hospice patients and helping build houses for local Habitat for Humanity branches. The projects and organizations the camp supports are scattered throughout the High Country and not limited to Avery County.
Among the recent service projects the campers took part in was packing hundreds of backpacks with school supplies for Avery County Schools students. The camp collected and purchased a large amount of supplies for the backpacks, and packed all of the bags in a single day.
“This began as a regional camp mostly for churches out of Catawba County, who purchased this back in 1940,” Mountainside Lutheran Church Pastor Bryan Chestnutt said. “So those churches, and we also had churches from Charlotte and Winston-Salem, so regional churches until really 2005.”
Mountainside Lutheran is on the grounds of the camp. In 2005 the camp became a national destination for high school students for service work.
The difference between the camps for the older and younger kids is a camp of primarily fun and games for the the younger children, while the high schoolers come primarily to serve the community.
On July 26, children served by Crossnore School and Children’s Home were at the camp playing on the last day of the week of service. The camp also works with Yellow Mountain Enterprises.
The camp even works with a former student who attended camp who, now as a tree professional, can oversee a team of students to properly clear trees. He volunteers at the camp and also served as a student. Trees were cleared recently for a septic tank being installed by Habitat for Humanity in Avery County.
The campers commit approximately 7,000 volunteer hours, and Chesnutt added that over the years the camp has built partnerships with local agencies that go beyond coming to the area and simply performing some work.
Most of the adults helping with the camp are volunteering their time as well.
“The adults that are here are taking vacation time to come with the high school kids to serve,” Camp Manager Teirsa Lane said.
Groups of students will go out to work at Habitat sites for a few days at a time.
“In four days, most of these Habitat sites will say ‘you just put us ahead two or three months,’” Chesnutt said. “We’ve got good supervision and these kids just work, and they work joyfully and strongly together and a lot gets done.”
The program originally had only one week of service and has grown over the years into what it is today.
When the camp expanded to areas outside regional churches, it filled up so quickly the camp needed to add another week of service, because suddenly the events were filling up months in advance.
