NEWLAND— Cars crossed the wooden bridge over the creek into Camp Linn Haven on July 29 for its back-to-school backpack donation drive. Each summer for the last four years, the Christian summer camp in Newland has fundraised to provide school supplies to families in need in Avery County during its high school servant event weeks.
Camp manager Teirsa Lane said this year they were able to provide 700 backpacks full of school supplies for Avery County students. The backpacks are divided among elementary, middle and high school categories and filled with supplies purchased based on lists created by Avery County teachers.
“Anything and everything they need to start off the school year is in their bag,” Lane said. A total of 112 students were at Camp Linn Haven during the week of the backpack event. Between them, Lane said the campers shopped for supplies Monday and Tuesday and packed all 700 of the bags Wednesday.
This is not the only service these campers completed during their time at Camp Linn Haven, though. According to Lane, the week-long service event provides campers with a variety of opportunities to impact the local community.
Campers served with Crossnore Communities for Children where they helped operate a Vacation Bible School. Additionally, they worked with four local elementary schools, including Riverside, Newland, Banner Elk and Freedom Trail. At the elementary schools, campers painted cafeterias and gyms, worked in gardens and completed any tasks that required “time and manpower” which they could provide. For the Hospice & Homecare of the Blue Ridge, campers provided more individual help working in homes gardening and completing repairs such as building wheelchair ramps or repairing porches.
Campers come to Camp Linn Haven from across the country, Lane said. This summer, Lane said the camp welcomed campers from Illinois, Missouri, Virginia and all over North Carolina through the Lutheran Church Laymen’s League.
The camp originally was a girls camp until 1940 when men from the Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod purchased the camp. Now, Camp Linn Haven operates 12-week summers in which two weeks are high school servant event weeks. Outside of the summer months, the camp operates as a Christian retreat center and home to the Mountainside Lutheran Church.
Lane said the camp is excited to continue its tradition of serving the Avery community through its summer high school servant events as students transition back to the school year.
