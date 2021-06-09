NEWLAND — On Friday, May 7, Avery County FFA held its annual banquet to celebrate accomplishments and awards FFA members have earned this school year. Even though Covid restrictions were in place for the 2020-21 school year, FFA members participated in several virtual events on the region, state and national levels, and were able to participate in some local chapter activities and community service as well.
FFA is a national youth organization promoting premiere leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. The National FFA is a well recognized youth organization, with a rich history of leadership since its inception in 1928. Many may recognize the FFA as previously named Future Farmers of America, and is still considered a leading agricultural organization. The National FFA has focused on growing leaders in agriculture and our communities for many years.
There are so many opportunities for young people from middle school through high school in the FFA program in Avery County. Students are encouraged to explore career opportunities in agriculture which are endless, as well as developing their leadership potential through activities in the classroom, lab, (greenhouse, micropropagation lab, small engine lab, turfgrass plots, landscape courtyard, and more), and competitive activities from region to state and even national levels.
There were many students recognized for competitions, achievements, and awards. The Avery FFA holds an officer application and interview process at the end of each school year. Senior officers conduct interviews to determine the officer team for the next year. This year, we had 12 qualified applicants, and the interview committee placed each of these in an officer position. Retiring senior officers for the 2020-21 school year were Mary Johnson and Emmalee Carver. Ryan Maltba was a mid-year graduate, and was an officer the previous years, and he was recognized as well. The 2021-22 Avery FFA Officer Team consists of:
- Sydnie Johnson — President
- Lane Hoilman — Vice President
- Ethan Church — Vice President of Student Affairs
- Sierra Smith — Secretary
- Maggie Benfield — Corresponding Secretary
- Sara Nelson — Co-Treasurer
- Brooke Brewer — Co-Treasurer
- Bryson Whitley — Reporter
- Abbie Burleson — Corresponding Reporter
- Cameron Burnop- Sentinel
- Kella Clark- Parliamentarian
- Adrian Shook- Student Advisor
Each team member has the responsibility of that position assigned by National FFA guidelines, but each individual is equally responsible for leading the student organization at the local level. These officers will also be required to participate in region, state and national level leadership workshops, conferences and convention activities. June 22 to 24 will be the Virtual NC State FFA Convention, where students will participate in leadership activities, delegate sessions, interactive competitions and several students will be recognized for earning their accomplishments on the state and national level.
Avery will have four State FFA Degree recipients recognized: Mary Johnson, Sierra Smith, Bryson Whitley, and Ethan Church. We have two American FFA Degree recipients: Ariel Horney and Elijah Gragg. One student, Ethan Church, has completed a State Proficiency Award and is in the top three to be announced during the convention, and Sara Nelson, for her state level Agriscience Fair competition, who will find out her placement during convention.
In July, officers will have a two-day intense officer training, where they will focus on leadership, team building, service learning through community service planning and create a POA (Plan of Activities) for the Avery FFA members this coming school year. SLC (State Leadership Conference) is a week filled with leadership workshops and team building activities, and is usually held at White Lake at the NC FFA Center. This will be a virtual conference for 2021 as well, held July 28 to 30. The officer team will be busy all summer preparing for the 2021-22 school year.
It will be a very busy summer for these young leaders preparing for the next school year, as well as the next chapter of their lives as future leaders in our community and future endeavors. We encourage individuals to find out more about Avery County FFA, NC FFA, and The National FFA Organization. Contact Dewayne Krege or Gretchen Blackburn, Avery County FFA Advisors at Avery County High School at (828) 733-0151 for more information.
Feel free to explore ncffa.org and ffa.org for more information about state and national activities.
We welcome the opportunity to share with others the benefits of Agricultural Education and FFA offered to our Avery County youth and future leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.