NEWLAND — The Avery County Board of Commissioners reconvened for its monthly meeting on Monday, Aug. 4, in which Tommy Burleson gave an update on the Eagles Nest Development.
As its first order of business, the board voted unanimously to appoint several individuals to important positions on county boards, including Stephanie Greer to the Workforce Development Board, Todd Griffin to the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council and Jack Wiseman Jr. to the Avery County Agricultural Advisory Board.
The board also received applications from Jerry Markland for a position of the Department of Social Services board and from Matthew McClellan and Joe Hawkins for one available position on the Fire Commission. The commissioners will review the submitted applications and make a decision at its next scheduled meeting.
County Director of Planning and Inspections Tommy Burleson made an appearance to discuss phase two of Eagles Nest Holdings’ Vineyard Village. The Avery County Planning Board had previously passed a motion on July 27 to present the plat as approved to the board of commissioners.
“With what they have now, they can put about two more of these clustered developments. People like to buy homes in a cluster, because of security, their brothers and their sisters, their neighbors down the street and they come up in here in groups to do that,” Burleson said.
Burleson ran through the details of a watershed that the development uses that provides clean water to the homeowners, which is also used for other purposes. Commissioner Dennis Aldridge expressed concern over continuing the development without providing sufficient security to the homes, citing a recent fire that occured in the development this past week after lightning struck a residence.
“It certainly got my attention whenever I was told that it was three and a half to four miles to get to the water source,” Aldridge said. “I have some concerns that we’re moving and developing and going into areas that I’m not sure we have the capacity to provide service for or if we’re endangering people and firefighters.”
Aldridge asked Burleson if there was any consideration for having a nearby water access point to which Burleson replied that there has been an ongoing discussion on the matter for the past year, and offered a solution by tapping into a water source and installing a hydrant near the seafood restaurant and artisanal spring. Aldridge pressed Burleson further on why this was not done before, which Burleson responded by assuring that it would be included in the master plan for development.
“We can put in water points and that needs to be part of the phase. I think (the developers) will understand that. We’ve been talking about it and as this phase of development comes into being, this is where we look at it, because this has been raw land until now,” Burleson.
Aldridge proposed to table the approval until next meeting while County Attorney Michelle Poore and the board reviewed the proposal. The board approved the decision unanimously.
The board then unanimously approved a resolution regarding the Mayland Community College Anspack Advanced Manufacturing School. The resolution states that the manufacturing school has been receiving non-recurring multi-campus funds for the past four years and that it requests that the county provide recurring funding.
“They’ve been getting a lot of work during COVID-19, and they’ve had it for a pretty good while, and they’re now seeing that it’s going to be a big use for the college. This last meeting we had, we decided to do a resolution and bring it to the commission,” Commissioner Martha Hicks said, who also sits on the Mayland Community College Board of Trustees.
According to the resolution, the Anspach Advanced Manufacturing School is a state-of-the-art facility with a technology-rich Rapid Prototype Center, its 3D metal printing has been used extensively by businesses and industry and its the region’s primary source for two-year engineers.
County Manager Phillip Barrier introduced a contract to the board with for specialized consulting services, which he said will be needed by the county in order to properly administer a FEMA reimbursement. The board unanimously approved the project. The county will pay $55 per hour to the consultant, and the funds will be covered under the CARES Act.
The board approved a memorandum of understanding between the county and the Town of Beech Mountain for the purpose of setting forth the understanding of the parties regarding the provision of the emergency 911 communication system.
“What this is, is if there’s a call for the sheriff’s office, they are already responding first. This is just putting it on paper for the state’s communication system,” Barrier said.
Barrier then gave his county manager’s update in which he reported to the board that the county will be receiving a second allotment of CARES Act funding in the amount of $340,745, which will bring the total to $876,403. The amount will be split with the towns by 55 percent, and each town will have to submit a plan on how they will spend their allotment by September 1.
“I want to brag on Avery County and our government. This morning at our COVID meeting it was reiterated that we are the one of the only counties that is having meetings with its health department, and I want to thank the health department for that,” Barrier said. “Our sheriff just went to the Sheriff’s Association and there’s this big fight about not working together, with this person not releasing funds or that person, and that’s not happening in our county. I’m very proud of that.”
The health department sits down twice weekly with the EMS director, the emergency management director, the sheriff and the county manager. Barrier said that each director is “talking about the same goal.”
“Besides what you may believe about COVID, we are all making the best effort to serve our citizens,” Barrier said.
Structall is taking bids from contractors to go in and clean out the abandoned manufacturing plant. Additionally, the county and the Town of Newland have been in contact with Aldi, Food Lion, Piggly Wiggly, Save Mart and letter packets have gone to 12 different units to come in and lease or buy the former Lowes Foods shopping center property.
Barrier is asking citizens to visit the Avery County website and click the link entitled “Help Us Increase Broadband Services in NC,” and complete a survey to help the grant funding agency to form a more accurate map of broadband service and need in the county.
Those who do not have internet can complete the survey by calling or texting (919) 750-0553 and answer the questions about internet service at home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.