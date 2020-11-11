JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. — When Steven W. Burleson, 75, deployed to Southeast Asia during the Vietnam War in 1966, he was unaware that his flight to Camp Friendship, a joint US Army and Air Force base in Korat, Thailand, would be aboard a spy plane flying over enemy territory.
Burleson had just completed training at Fort Lee, Va., in December of that same year and received orders to be deployed overseas. After arriving at Clark Air Base in the Philippines, he stayed at the base for five days before he and 27 other soldiers were loaded onto the plane.
The flight landed at an Air Force base in Japan and then stopped once more at a terminal in Seoul, South Korea, where he and his fellow soldiers stayed for four hours. Burleson remembered the blistering cold of the Korean winter, as well as the shock of learning that he was aboard a flight that was part of a spy mission, unbeknownst to himself and his fellow soldiers at the time.
“We didn’t know it was a spy plane until we got into Vietnam. An officer came and stood in the aisle. We had seats on both sides of the plane, and he told us, ‘We couldn’t tell you anything beforehand, but we just came from North Vietnam. We had been spying, and we’re spying now in South Vietnam. If you look out the window, you’ll see we’re being shot at.’ Sure enough, we were being shot at, and he said, ‘We should be out of the way of getting shot down, but if we are shot down, you’ll be given a parachute and you’ll be on your own.’ They didn’t say anything about a rifle or nothing,” Burleson said.
Burleson recalled seeing Agent Orange, a herbicide heavily used during the Vietnam era as part of the military’s chemical warfare program, being sprayed from the plane as a defoliant, bombs being dropped, as well as tracers being fired toward the plane.
While Burleson was unsure why he and other soldiers fresh out of training were being flown aboard a spy mission that morning, he now believes the purpose was to provide cover for the military if the mission were to not have succeeded.
“They said we were on a spy mission, and they couldn’t say nothing to us because they didn’t know how we would react. Personally, I think we were used as guinea pigs. Because of this spy mission, they didn’t tell us nothing about it whatsoever,” Burleson said. “I got to thinking ‘why they did not tell us?’ and I really believe that if we had been shot down, they probably would have destroyed the spy mission papers. If we got shot down, they could say they were just taking us to our base,” Burleson said.
The spy plane landed in Saigon, South Vietnam (now Ho Chi Minh City), where a few soldiers departed before Burleson and the rest of the crew continued on to Thailand. He was the only one on the flight to be stationed at Korat, 90 miles south of Bangkok, where he worked with the 331st Blue Streak Supply Company.
“After I was working in the supply warehouse, the guy that was working as the mail clerk went home, and he asked me if I’d like to take over as the mail clerk, and I said, ‘Sure,’” Burleson said. “So I was the mail clerk up until I left Karot. I worked seven days a week, 24 hours a day as the mail clerk, but I didn’t have to do all that time working. I was more free than a lot of the soldiers were.”
During his time in Karot, Burleson worked as a mail clerk for the supply company, the 128th Engineering Company and for American Pacific (AMPAC) a civilian company while he was working as a mail clerk for the Army. After Burleson made Spec 5. (or E5/Sergeant), he returned to working in a warehouse, but this time at Fort Hood, Texas, until his time was up in May of 1968.
“The people (of Thailand) were real nice. I enjoyed living with them. If you were good to them, they would be good to you. But if you were not, you better watch out,” Burleson said.
The reason Burleson says that he did not reach his Expiration Term of Service (ETS) in Thailand was due to attacks by the Viet Cong on the country. United Service Organization (USO) shows performed by comedian Bob Hope offer an explanation why.
“A lot of people don’t know this, but Bob Hope came over there (Thailand) for a USO show, and while he was there having the show, some of the jets came back that had bombed in Vietnam. He got to asking why there were holes in the plane and everything, and they told him that we were supporting Vietnam from Thailand. So when he went to Vietnam after the USO show in Thailand, he ran his mouth. The Viet Cong started coming into Thailand killing soldiers. They were killing them on the bus that I used to get down to town on. So that’s one reason I didn’t stay and ETS out in Thailand,” Burleson said.
A month before Burleson would receive his discharge papers, civil rights leader and Christian minister Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated on April 4. Burleson’s unit promptly received riot training and prepared to deploy to Detroit, but the unrest eventually settled down. Burleson recalled the cultural scene at the time, especially in regard to the public’s reaction to the war in Vietnam and when soldiers returned home.
“There were soldiers that had stuff thrown at them, chewing tobacco spit on them and everything to try to get them to do something to make it look bad on the soldiers,” Burleson recalled.
Having lived through the Vietnam era and experiencing Southeast Asia in the 1960s for himself, Burleson reaffirms that the United States’ mission in the country, which was to stop communist aggression, was needed at the time.
“We needed to be (there) to keep communist aggression out, and to keep it out of America. If America hadn’t helped South Vietnam, even though they got overthrown, it could have been a whole lot worse over here for us. I really believe (that). It was my duty as a citizen of the United States to go ahead and go into the Army, even though I was drafted. A lot of people went into Canada and refused,” Burleson said.
Burleson was drafted in May of 1966 at the age of 21. He was working and attending East Tennessee State College (now the East Tennessee State University) at the time. Burleson was shipped out for basic training at Fort Benning, Ga., for eight weeks before attending advanced infantry training at Fort Polk, La. Burleson would ultimately be assigned a supply Military Occupational Specialty (MOS), which required training at Fort Lee, Va.
After his two years of service from May 1966 to May 1968, Burleson would go on to work at Eastman Kodak two months after returning home. He worked for the company for 26 years until the company branched off and formed Eastman Chemical Company, where Burleson worked for four years before retiring in 1997.
Born in Ohio, Burleson’s family moved to Avery County when he was three months old. He attended school in Newland and Crossnore before graduating from Crossnore High School in 1963. His family moved to Johnson City the year before he graduated, and Burleson followed suit soon after completing school. Burleson says his time in the Army helped shape him into the man that he would become.
“It was a good experience. Even though it was just for two years, it was a good experience and helped me to grow up,” Burleson said. “I would (recommend) any man go into the service to get a good a (experience) and serve the country, because it really helped me with my work and everything, getting along with people. Of course, my parents had a lot to do with bringing me up in the right way, and that helped a lot.”
Burleson’s immediate family, and the rest of his family for that matter, are no strangers to answering the call to serve the country. His father, uncles, brothers and other family members served in World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam and the Cold War era. The Burleson family’s history of service is listed as follows:
WWII: Yates Burleson, Army; Jack Burleson (Cousin), Army; Guy Burleson (Cousin), Navy; Harry Burleson (Cousin), Army; Jason Burleson (Cousin), Army; Robert M. Burleson (Father), Army; Jason Burleson (Uncle), Army; Loren Burleson (Uncle), Army and Bernie Burleson (Cousin), Army (killed in action).
Korean War: Frank Burleson, Navy and James Burleson, Air Force (after war).
Cold War: Kerry M. Burleson (Brother), Army infantry.
Vietnam era: Steve W. Burleson (Self), Army; Bernie Burleson (Cousin), Army; Paul Bentley (Cousin), Army; Larry D. Burleson (Brother), Navy; James Burleson, Army and Bob R. Burleson (Brother), Air Force.
Burleson notes that his uncle Loren served in WWII as an Airborne paratrooper, and his brother Kerry stood guard while the East Germans built the Berlin Wall.
“He was right there watching and guarding the West German people from getting hurt while they put the wall up,” Burleson said. “CBS was showing soldiers (during a newscast) and they actually showed my brother standing there in line guarding. He did a lot of overseas work after his service time. In fact, he was in Iran (during the Iran Hostage Crisis, in which 52 American hostages were seized from the US Embassy in Tehran in Nov. 1979 and released in Jan. 1981).”
Burleson believes he has family that served in World War I and previous wars but the history goes too far back to fit in one article. Burleson even has an ancestor who was a preacher in Texas who has a Bible encased at the site of the Alamo. Yet Burleson does not have to go far back at all in his family’s history to recall the cause of the men who were part of the Greatest Generation.
“Because they went in, I felt like I had to serve, too. That’s about the best way I could put it. We needed to be there, because they had bombed Pearl Harbor. If we hadn’t went to war with them, they would have attacked us more than what they did. We had to show our arms. I was for World War II, because the Germans were trying to take over everything. If we hadn’t gotten involved, Germany may have won the war,” Burleson said.
Moreover, Burleson’s cousin Harry is the most decorated soldier of Avery County. Harry was a machine gunner and held off a wave of Germans until he and other soldiers were rescued, receiving recognition for his bravery as a machine gunner.
While Burleson does not remember too many stories passed down to him of his family’s experiences in the war, he does recall his cousin Jack’s impression of his time in Germany.
“He said it was really rough times. Yates served in Germany also, if I’m not mistaken. They said it was hell,” Burleson said. “Hell on Earth.”
As Burleson looks back on his time in the service, he remembers his time on the spy plane vividly, because that is when he believes he was exposed to Agent Orange, either then or when the plane landed in Saigon. Burleson has stage four prostate cancer, which he has had for the past two years. He said that the doctors at the VA hospital said it is due to being exposed to the chemical. While veterans who have been exposed to the Agent Orange are entitled to compensation, Burleson said he has not received benefits since the records of the plane are unable to be accessed.
Regardless, Burleson said that if the cancer returns, he will likely be buried at the VA Cemetery in Mountain Home, Tenn.
“I’m going to be buried over at the VA with my brothers and sisters, military people,” Burleson said.
This Veterans Day, Burleson reminds readers to salute those who serve, because without them the world would likely be a very different place.
“Salute them. They deserve it. A lot of them shed their blood. A lot of families shed their blood, and they ought to be recognized,” Burleson explained.
