Avery County Habitat for Humanity has a new Executive Director, but she’s not new to Habitat for Humanity.
Melanie Burgin has been the Office and Programs Manager with Avery Habitat since November 2004. A familiar local face, Melanie moved to Jonas Ridge in 1996, after working at the Grove Park Inn in Asheville where she met her husband, Jerry.
You may recall Burgin from her time as Assistant Manager/Bartender at Linville Ridge or winters in administration at Sugar Mountain Ski Resort until 2003. Her husband, Jerry, a chef, has been with Elk River Club in Banner Elk for the past 22 years.
When their daughter Margaret was six and son Jacob was six months old, Burgin began praying for a position that would be more of a ministry than a job. She applied for the Office and Programs Manager position at Avery County Habitat for Humanity, interviewed and was hired by then Executive Director Randy Hembree. Burgin graduated from Appalachian State University in 1993 with a degree in Business Administration and a major in Hospitality Management.
During the past 17 years with Habitat, Burgin was the administrative support for the building of 31 homes. She has performed bookkeeping for administration, construction, and the ReStore, while handling grant managing, loan originating, mortgage servicing and many other tasks. Her tenure under three very different executive directors has prepared Melanie for the challenge as the new director with Avery County Habitat for Humanity, and she doesn’t take that lightly. Burgin, passionate about her role as a ministry, stated, “The building of affordable houses in safe communities is so important to our future. We’re the only option for some hard working citizens in Avery County. We must continue to grow and build more, especially in such a challenging economy.”
Habitat Family Partners have a steady income source that is within the range of 40 to 80% of the median income for Avery County. They must be willing to partner with Habitat and are required to work 250 hours (per adult) of volunteer time, or Sweat Equity, on construction sites, the Habitat ReStore and in Habitat’s administrative office in Newland. Family Partners may earn Sweat Equity at other nonprofits in Avery County as well. Requirements also include attendance at financial classes on budgeting, building good credit, saving and more. Family Partners also pay toward their necessary home closing costs. After their house is complete, the homeowners pay a mortgage to Habitat over a 20- to 25-year term. Avery County Habitat for Humanity has built 51 houses and improved the lives of 242 citizens since 1991.
Call (828) 733-1909 or visit www.averycohfh.org for more information about Avery County Habitat for Humanity.
