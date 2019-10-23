NEWLAND — Paul Buchanan announced he has been promoted from assistant fire marshal to fire marshal for the county via social media on October 16.
The change is a result of former Avery County Fire Marshal David Charles Vance making the decision to step down to the assistant position in anticipation to prepare Buchanan for the role ahead of his retirement.
Avery County Manager Phillip Barrier said Vance’s knowledge and expertise in serving more than 30 years will be available for Buchanan as he adjusts to the new role.
“It’s a win-win for the county, that’s for sure,” Barrier said, adding the move shows the kind of public servant Vance is, placing the county ahead of himself.
Buchanan said the role change will result in mostly business as usual, with a few added responsibilities. In the past Buchanan has only been an employee, but will now be considered a department head and have to take on a managerial role as well as typical interactions with the county. For example, each department submits its own budget request to the board of commissioners each year.
An Avery County native, Buchanan has served in emergency management positions in Watauga and Mitchell counties as well, but Avery County is his home.
“It’s been something I’ve been wanting to achieve for many years now,” Buchanan said. “It’s good to be home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.