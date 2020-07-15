AVERY COUNTY — Over the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Avery County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy William Lee Buchanan announced his intention to run for the office of Avery County Sheriff in 2022.
Buchanan, an officer of 25 years with ACSO, made the announcement via social media on July 3.
“In 1995 I started this lifelong commitment to serving our community in law enforcement. There has been good days and bad days, but it has always been an honor to serve the people of this wonderful county,” Buchanan stated via Facebook. “I have had the opportunity to work for many sheriffs. In 2018 Sheriff Frye announced that this would be his final term in office he would not seek re-election. After many prayers, my family and I decided with the Lord’s guidance that I would seek election in 2022. With that being said, today starts our journey on this path. I absolutely am asking for your vote in 2022 but upmost I am asking for your prayers. Thank you Kevin Frye for allowing me to be the servant to the community that I feel God has lead me to be.”
Buchanan received national attention when he was awarded the Public Safety Medal of Valor by President Donald Trump in a February 2018 ceremony.
In June 2016, Buchanan was on his way home with his family from dinner in Johnson City, Tenn., when, on a rural two-lane road at approximately 11:30 p.m., Buchanan came upon an accident which had just occurred, a head-on collision between two vehicles with both vehicles engulfed in flames upon impact.
Buchanan and EMT Sean Ochsenbein, traveling the same stretch of road, was also almost immediately on the scene. Together, Buchanan and Ochsenbein assessed the scene. It was determined nothing could be done for one of the drivers who succumbed from injuries at the scene.
The other driver was trapped in his burning car with flames across the dash and along the headliner of the vehicle. Because his legs were trapped, it was impossible to pull out the driver, 33-year-old Jerry Oaks, from any window. No matter how hard they tried, they could not open the door with their hands, and with every second the flames grew in intensity.
The pair then located a tow strap and attached it to the door, and with a vehicle managed to pry the door open and was able to extricate Oaks from his fully engulfed vehicle.
“I don’t believe in coincidence,” Buchanan said. “We both got on scene at the exact same time, we worked like we had worked together for 40 years and got the guy out.”
For those efforts, the pair received high praise from none other than the President of the United States himself.
“The 12 patriots we honor come from many places, and serve in many different roles, but they all share one thing in common: When faced with danger, they each put the lives of others before their own,” President Donald Trump remarked during a speech at the Medal of Valor ceremony.
“Lieutenant William Buchanan and Emergency Medical Technician Sean Ochsenbein were both off duty near Elizabethton...when they saw a smoldering car with a passenger trapped inside. They braved smoke, fire and the danger of explosion to rescue the man. And they saved his life. People thought it would be impossible to save his life. William, Sean, thank you both very much. Great job. Great bravery.”
