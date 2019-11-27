FRANK — A brush fire started by a downed power line was extinguished by county firefighters on Nov. 19.
The fire, which began at the end of Powdermill Creek Road, spread to approximately two acres and climbed up the side of a hill.
Avery County Fire Marshal Paul Buchanan said the fire was extinguished with water and by creating a perimeter of soil around the blaze. There is no water system for the trucks to pump water from in that area, but the tanker trucks utilized its ability to serve as a mobile source of water by pumping water from a nearby creek.
The power line was downed by a tree falling on the line and arcing onto flammable material on the ground.
Buchanan noted the Strike Team, a group utilized in conjunction with the N.C. Forest Service and BRIDGE program out of Morganton that trains nonviolent offenders and utilizes prisoners as volunteer firefighters, all responded to the incident.
Buchanan said the humidity played a role in the firefighters’ favor, adding if it had been drier or there was more wind, the fire would have been more serious.
