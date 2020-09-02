NEWLAND — The Blue Ridge Partnership for Children was recently awarded $72,000 through The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina, to continue the efforts of the Yancey Alliance for Young Children (YAY C) agencies and citizens to ensure young children and their families are prepared for school success. With this award, YAY C will now expand its efforts into Mitchell and Avery counties and become the Alliance for Young Children of the Blue Ridge (AYC-BR).
The impetus for the work being addressed in these next two years of funding is the First 2000 Days campaign, which seeks to focus community energy on ensuring children receive the types of early experiences necessary to maximize brain development, and also adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) and the need for a strong system of early childhood services to mitigate their effects.
Since beginning its work four years ago, YAY C has worked with community partners on multiple fronts to address issues of access and affordability that are problematic for families with young children needing services. By strengthening relationships between our service agencies and determining localized solutions to gaps, problems and barriers, we are creating shared objectives and making progress towards them. Some of the work being made possible through this funding is:
- Expanded family access to parent education classes and information/resources
- Partnering between early childhood and kindergarten teachers to enhance skills children need, as identified on the Kindergarten Entry Assessment (KEA)
- Materials for parents of four year-olds to support children’s transition into kindergarten
- Focused community attention on how to build children’s vocabulary skills through “The Town that Loves Words” project
- Enhanced capacity of birth-8 educators to respond to children with multiple ACES and build their resilience
- Access to evidence-based information on the AMY’s Baby Bunch Facebook page for parents who are expecting
- Access to healthier meals for children in childcare through support for a food procurement system.
We are grateful to The Community Foundation of Western North Carolina for their continued support of our work. The Community Foundation is a nonprofit serving eighteen counties in Western North Carolina. The Foundation is a permanent regional resource that facilitated $22 million in charitable giving last year. CFWNC inspires philanthropy and mobilizes resources to enrich lives and communities in Western North Carolina.
For more information about how to get involved in the work of AYC-BR, contact Katherine Savage at katherine@brpartnershipforchildren.org, or (828) 682-0047.
